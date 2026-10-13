FAS ‘closely monitoring evolving security situation’ ahead of Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia

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Lions skipper Hariss Harun (No. 14) wants to play at the Jan 7-Feb 5 Asian Cup, but stressed that safety must be the top priority as hosts Saudi Arabia are hit by missile strikes.

SINGAPORE – Deadly attacks on Saudi Arabia’s airports by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militants have wrecked havoc on air travel and raised concerns over the hosting of major events in the kingdom, including football’s Asian Cup from Jan 7 to Feb 5.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a statement on Oct 12 that it is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in the Middle East and its potential implications for travel.

“The safety and well-being of our players, coaching staff and officials remain our foremost priority,” added its spokesman.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), which organises the quadrennial tournament, did not respond to requests for comment.

Concern is building over Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the Asian Cup as multiple missile strikes on Riyadh’s international airport in recent days have killed more than a dozen people and wounded hundreds.

On Oct 12, the Houthis, an armed political and religious group from northern Yemen, said they had attacked the airport with a ballistic missile. This was shortly after Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the group towards Riyadh.

Operations at King Khalid International Airport, Saudi Arabia’s second-busiest airport after Jeddah, were suspended until at least Oct 17 to “allow for the completion of procedures to ensure the safety and operational readiness of the airport’s facilities”, the Saudi civil aviation authority said in a statement.

A number of airlines have cancelled or postponed flights to Saudi Arabia’s two main cities, including Delta Air Lines, Cathay Pacific, Gulf Air, Air France-KLM and Philippine Airlines.

On Oct 9, Singapore Airlines announced it will postpone the launch of its services to Riyadh until March 28 – and its budget arm Scoot has cancelled flights to Jeddah until Dec 2.

The Australian Associated Press (AAP) reported that “it is unlikely the AFC would have the appetite to strip Saudi Arabia of Asian Cup hosting rights and relocate the tournament to another country at short notice”.

But the report added that if the conflict does not end over the interim three months, a more likely scenario could see the tournament pushed back to January 2028.

Singapore skipper Hariss Harun told ST: “Naturally, it is a concern when we see and hear about what is happening, and I believe everyone has the same concerns. We want to play in the biggest continental competition but we also want world peace as well.

“Safety must be the top priority because there are not only players from 24 teams involved, there are going to be many staff, volunteers, family members and fans who will be there for such a major tournament.

“I’m sure that as the organisers, the AFC is also keeping an eye on what is happening, so we trust them to make the right calls and decisions.”

Five of the upcoming Asian Cup’s eight venues are in Riyadh. In total, 31 matches including the final will be held in the Saudi capital.

Having secured maiden qualification, Singapore will play Group D opponents Australia (Jan 9) and Iraq (Jan 19) at the Aramco Stadium Khobar in the Eastern province, and Tajikistan (Jan 14) at the Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud University Stadium in Riyadh.

Echoing the FAS’ position, a Football Australia spokesman said in a statement reported by AAP: “Risk assessment is part of our planning for every national team camp, and it will be a key focus of our preparations for January.”

Outside of the Asian Cup, South Korea are due to play Saudi Arabia in a friendly in Riyadh in November, and the Korea Football Association told AAP that it is “reviewing multiple scenarios”.

The conflict in the Middle East has wreaked havoc on the sporting calendar.

The Lions’ international football friendly against the Faroe Islands in Dubai on March 26 was cancelled, while the F1 Grand Prix in Jeddah in April was canned and the World Rally Championship also dropped its Saudi Arabia event slated for November.