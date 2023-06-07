Faris Ramli scores then concedes a penalty in Tampines’ 1-1 draw with Sailors

SINGAPORE – For 24 minutes after he scored the opening goal, Faris Ramli thought he would be the match winner and hero for Tampines Rovers.

But those hopes were dashed as he conceded a 82nd-minute penalty that allowed his former side Lion City Sailors to snatch a 1-1 draw in the Singapore Premier League on Wednesday.

The point did neither team any favour as they both lost ground on leaders Albirex Niigata.

The defending champions have 30 points, but are ahead of second-placed Tampines on goal difference. The Sailors are third, three points behind. Albirex have played 12 games, one fewer than their rivals.

On the foul that led to the spot kick, Faris said: “Everyone played on after the foul, so I assumed it was nothing. It can be harsh sometimes and I haven’t seen the replay... It is what it is.”

The forward, who joined the Stags at the end of last season, had no ill feeling towards his former employers.

“For me there’s no revenge in football,” he said. “I ended on a high with the Sailors and it was a mutual agreement (for me to leave).”

He was more relieved on ending his goal drought which had stretched to six straight games.

He added: “I just wanted to get back on the scoresheet. I had missed good chances in the previous games, but in training, we practised finishing with all the boys, and that helped a lot.”

Chances were few in a cagey first half at the Bishan Stadium. Abdul Rasaq had the first meaningful chance but his shot was tipped over by Tampines’ Syazwan Buhari in the 20th minute.

The Sailors thought they had taken the lead in the 39th minute, but Rasaq was ruled offside after tapping home Maxime Lestienne’s cross.

Faris finally broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, winning the ball from Hafiz Nor before curling his effort past Zharfan Rohaizad.

But Tampines skipper Yasir Hanapi was sent off after a second bookable offence six minutes later and the Sailors eventually capitalised on the advantage.

A VAR (video assistant referee) review judged that Faris had fouled Lestienne, who converted the penalty.

Diego Lopes almost snatched all three points for the Sailors in extra time, but his fierce shot was parried by Syazwan while Adam Swandi also had a great chance but nodded his header wide.

Tampines coach Gavin Lee said that dropping points was “not the nature of the team”, adding: “But given the circumstances and the way we finished, it was a good performance.”