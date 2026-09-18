Faris Ramli gets Lions recall for FIFA ASEAN Cup after injury lay-off

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Faris Ramli, flanked by Irfan Najeeb (left) and Shah Shahiran, jumping for joy after making it 2-0 against Thailand in the 2024 ASEAN Championship before the Thais came back to win 4-2.

SINGAPORE – Tampines Rovers winger Faris Ramli has been recalled to the Singapore squad for the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup after a long absence, while FC Jurong midfielder Haziq Kamarudin has earned his first senior call-up.

The duo were named in Lions coach Gavin Lee’s 23-man squad on Sept 18, with defenders Safuwan Baharudin and Irfan Najeeb also returning to the fold after missing the recent ASEAN Championship.

Faris, 34, was last called up by Lee in November 2025 and was an unused substitute in their historic 2-1 win over Hong Kong which saw the Lions qualify for the 2027 Asian Cup.

After missing most of the 2025-26 campaign with a knee injury, he returned to action this season and scored in their 2-1 loss to Shanghai Shenhua in the AFC Champions League Two group stage on Sept 17.

Haziq, 24, impressed with a string of steady performances in the SPL.

Lee said in a media statement: “We have been following Haziq’s progress for a while now. There is the consistency of always trying his best and the willingness to do everything for the team. Those qualities are always important to form a strong group, and we look forward to seeing him in our environment.”

Singapore are among eight teams in Division 1 of the FIFA ASEAN Cup, alongside hosts Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and invited sides Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The Lions will open their Group A campaign against the hosts at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Sept 25.

They will then face Bangladesh at the same venue on Sept 28 before taking on Malaysia in Bandung on Oct 1.

The group winners will meet in the final, with the group runners-up contesting the third-place play-off.

Lee expects challenges in the upcoming tournament, but sees them as an important part of the team’s development.

“There will be good performances and difficult moments, but those experiences are necessary if we want to become a stronger national team,” said the 36-year-old.

“What is important is how we respond to those bumps on the road, learn from them, and continue moving forward together.”