Faris, Ikhsan lead the line at Games

Faris Ramli and Ikhsan Fandi will lead Singapore's attack at the SEA Games in the Philippines, as the Under-22 national team target a semi-final spot at the biennial multi-sport event.

Faris, 27, and Warriors FC defender Tajeli Salamat, 25, are the two overaged players in the 20-man squad that head coach Fandi Ahmad named on Monday for the Nov 25-Dec 10 football competition in Manila.

The pair featured in the team's 4-1 victory over Perth Glory's U-20 side at Jalan Besar Stadium last Tuesday. Faris scored a goal and set up another, while Tajeli contributed to the first goal.

This will be Faris' fourth SEA Games after the 2011, 2013 and 2015 editions. He had a stellar season in the Singapore Premier League - scoring 16 goals for Hougang United and being named the Player of the Year.

Fandi said: "The coaches and I had to make some difficult decisions as we finalised the squad to put together the best team possible. It is now down to the players who have been selected to treasure this opportunity and do the country proud.

"It has been a long year of preparations. The training camps, friendlies and tournaments were part of the preparations leading up to the SEA Games.

"All the coaches and backroom staff have worked hard to ensure that the team is mentally, physically and tactically prepared."

SINGAPORE'S SEA GAMES 2019 FOOTBALL SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS Kenji Rusydi, Zharfan Rohaizad DEFENDERS Irfan Fandi, Irfan Najeeb, Jordan Vestering, Ryhan Stewart, Syahrul Sazali, Tajeli Salamat, Lionel Tan, Zulqarnaen Suzliman MIDFIELDERS Haiqal Pashia, Hami Syahin, Jacob Mahler, Joshua Pereira, Naqiuddin Eunos, Nur Luqman, Saifullah Akbar, Shah Shahiran FORWARDS Faris Ramli, Ikhsan Fandi

The U-22s have been drawn in Group B with champions Thailand, 2017 bronze medallists Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos and Brunei.

While Singapore can expect a tough challenge on the road to the semi-finals, Fandi has faith in his charges.

The 57-year-old said: "We know they are fighters… win, lose or draw, they will fight. We want them to play with their hearts, heads and guts and give their all on the pitch."

The team play their first game against Laos at the Rizal Memorial Stadium next Tuesday.

