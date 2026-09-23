Farhan Zulkifli making cameos for Lions count ahead of FIFA ASEAN Cup

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Farhan Zulkifli (left) challenging for the ball against Hami Syahin during the Lions’ training session on Sept 22.

JAKARTA – While Farhan Zulkifli has made only sporadic appearances for the Singapore national football team since his 2023 debut, his performances have not gone unnoticed by fans.

The diminutive winger was handed only two starts in the Lions’ nine international matches in 2026, but has grabbed the opportunity with both hands, registering a goal contribution in each game.

In a 4-0 friendly win over Mongolia in May, he set up Song Ui-young’s goal with a pass from the left flank.

During the ASEAN Championship semi-final, second leg against Thailand in August, his surging run forced the Thai goalkeeper to block his effort, allowing Harhys Stewart to score from range as the Lions won 2-1 for their first away victory over the War Elephants since 2009.

The livewire performances have prompted some fans to call for the 23-year-old to be given a regular starting berth.

Farhan, though, says he is simply happy to contribute whenever he is given a chance.

Speaking to The Straits Times at the Hotel Mulia Senayan in Jakarta on Sept 23 ahead of the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup, he said: “I believe that opportunities don’t come often, so when they come, you just have to take them with open arms.

“It’s not something I will take for granted – it’s something that we as footballers work so hard for.

“I think it doesn’t matter whether I’m starting or whether I come off the bench because as much as possible, I would love to help the team in any way. I just want to make a difference.”

Farhan’s output is well-noted by Lions coach Gavin Lee, who has been sending him on as a substitute at least. The player was mostly an unused reserve under previous Lions coaches.

Lee said: “Farhan, like every player in the team, has been fighting hard to do their best for the team, we are fortunate to have players who are willing to put the team first.

“Every game requires a different solution given the differing context. Also, players arrive into each game with different conditions too. Ultimately we look at the entire context of the game and team, before formulating the XI.”

After scoring on his Singapore Premier League (SPL) debut for Hougang United at the age of 16 in 2019, Farhan has continued to rack up goals and assists in domestic competitions over the years, which earned him a move to SPL champions Lion City Sailors this season.

On his Sailors debut, he set up Ilhan Fandi’s second goal in their 2-0 Community Shield win over Tampines Rovers on Sept 6.

That was soon followed by his first taste of continental action at club level, when he was named in the starting XI as the Sailors drew 1-1 with Thai giants BG Pathum United in the AFC Champions League Two (ACL2) on Sept 17.

Farhan admitted that he was feeling anxious, saying: “The moment I knew that I was starting, I was a bit nervous because that was my first tournament on the biggest stage with the biggest club in Singapore.

“For ACL2 games, it’s totally different than in SPL, you can say that the intensity is higher, the quality of football is different and different opposition give you different qualities that you have to adapt to. Training with the national team really helps with the intensity and I’m just very thankful for the experience.”

Farhan will hoping for more regional exposure while with the Lions during the Sept 24-Oct 5 FIFA ASEAN Cup.

Singapore are among eight teams in Division 1 of the tournament, alongside hosts Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and invited sides Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The Lions will open their Group A campaign against the hosts at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on Sept 25, before facing Bangladesh at the same venue on Sept 28 and taking on Malaysia at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium in Bandung on Oct 1.

The group winners will meet in the final, with the group runners-up contesting the third-place play-off.

“The mood in the camp is very positive after the performance we had at the recent ASEAN Championship,” said Farhan.

“It’s a brand new opportunity for us to show what we can do in the upcoming tournament. With the fans, it’s very positive – every game, we see more fans coming to support us.

“It’s a nice feeling to see Singaporeans backing us, and we hope there will be even more fans coming down to support us in the next match.”