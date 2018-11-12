Fantastic Foyth - from zero to hero

LONDON • Juan Foyth's Premier League debut had been a baptism of fire after conceding two penalties in Tottenham's 3-2 win over Wolves on Nov 3, but the "very good prospect" repaid his manager's faith in him after scoring the winner against Crystal Palace.

The 20-year-old was making only his second appearance for Spurs, but showed his mental strength in banishing the memory of his Molineux nightmare with his headed goal at Selhurst Park.

And, after Saturday's 1-0 victory - their seventh successive league win over Palace - Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino hailed the Argentinian defender's decisive contribution, saying: "It's fantastic for Foyth. His performance today was fantastic. He needs to learn and keep improving (but) he played so well."

Foyth, who moved to Spurs from Estudiantes for £8 million (S$14.3 million) last summer, also told reporters that he had learnt from the mistakes that nearly cost his side a win at Wolves.

"The first half was difficult, but the most important thing is we win," he said. "The two penalties I conceded against Wolves, I have to learn from (those). I've worked in training, but these two penalties helped me with experience."

The omens were not good for Palace before kick-off when their best player, Wilfried Zaha, without whom they seldom win, was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

But Spurs also suffered an injury blow of their own early on when defender Kieran Trippier appeared to sprain his thigh and was replaced by Serge Aurier.

Pochettino's men upped the tempo in the second half although they created few chances beyond Foyth's winner and suffered another injury when winger Erik Lamela left the field with blood streaming down his face after an accidental kick.

Palace should have equalised in injury time when striker Alexander Sorloth found space in the area but could only shoot straight at goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The defeat means Palace are off to their worst home start to a season for 21 years, with only goal difference keeping them out of the drop zone.

"It's been a terrible run for us at the moment - we're playing a lot of the big boys," admitted Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy. "We need to do better when we return from international duty."

Separately, Pochettino assured Spurs supporters that the wait for the club's new stadium would be worth it. While his side will not move into their 62,000-capacity home - built on the same site as White Hart Lane - until at least Jan 13 after a series of delays, Pochettino, who visited the ongoing development in midweek, said the venue was "stunning".

"You expect you are going to find a nice stadium but, when I saw the stadium, I was like, 'Wow!'," he said.

"It is difficult to talk because it is beautiful. It will be an amazing place to enjoy football for our fans and our players. I am a little bit jealous of our players."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS