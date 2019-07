Over 500 fans gathered at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) yesterday to catch a glimpse of Portuguese and Juventus football star Cristiano Ronaldo. The 34-year-old, who arrived in Singapore on Tuesday, spent over two hours at OTH, reportedly for a commercial event and left in a chauffeured car via the South Arrival Plaza. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star is expected to make an appearance in at least one school today.