Fans pulled us over the line: Lampard

LONDON • Everton manager Frank Lampard was close to tears at the final whistle, as his side staged a dramatic comeback to secure a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace that ensured their Premier League survival at Goodison Park on Thursday.

He called it "one of the greatest moments of my footballing life", as the Toffees rallied from two goals down at half-time to claim victory thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header five minutes from time.

They can now go into tomorrow's final fixture at Arsenal with a massive weight lifted from the club, who had been in danger of going down for the first time since 1950-51.

"In my career, I've been fortunate to have amazing times, especially at Chelsea as a player and a coach," said Lampard. "But when you feel the desperation of what relegation brings, it is something different.

"You need to dig in and it is tough. Coming here three months ago with my amazing staff, positive people that work so hard to try and change things, and then getting a reaction from the players and the fans... this club is special and I'm very proud to be the manager of Everton on this night."

Lampard celebrated wildly at the final whistle and then with fans up in the stands, as the crowd flooded the pitch in celebration.

"I thought I might cry, I might jump out of my own body," he said, before defending the pitch invasion.

"Nobody can question the celebrations at the end tonight. People can easily say, 'Well, the club haven't won anything'.

"But come and work at this club for a few months, see how much it means to people to stay in this league.

"See the character this team had showed. The fans have pulled us over the line, there is no doubt about it. They have been more than a 12th man and the players have played their part too."

There was, however, controversy at the end of the game as Palace boss Patrick Vieira was mobbed by jubilant Everton fans at the final whistle.

The Arsenal great appeared to kick out at a fan and Merseyside Police yesterday said that they had begun a probe into the incident, adding: "We are working with Everton to gather all available CCTV footage and are speaking to witnesses."

Either Leeds or Burnley will now join already relegated Watford and Norwich in dropping to the Championship next season.

In Thursday's other games, Chelsea, who have already secured Champions League football for next season, all but sealed third place in the league after a 1-1 home draw with Leicester.

The Blues are three points ahead of Tottenham and hold a +15 goal difference over their London rivals.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS