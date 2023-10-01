Fans not yet identifying with Chelsea’s players, says club legend Gianfranco Zola

LONDON – Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola believes the club’s transfer policy has led to players struggling to bond with each other and supporters not “identifying” with them.

Since a consortium led by Todd Boehly finalised the purchase of the London club from Roman Abramovich in May 2022, the Blues have gone on an unprecedented spending spree, splashing out over £1 billion (S$1.67 billion) on players in just over a year.

That has seen the arrival of over 25 players and scores more leave the club, including home-grown talents such as Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Former Italy attacker Zola, who was a fan favourite when he played for the Blues from 1996 to 2003, said the churn has led to significant problems.

The 57-year-old, who also had a year-long stint in Chelsea’s coaching ranks during Maurizio Sarri’s tenure, told The Times ahead of Monday’s west London derby against Fulham: “The supporters don’t identify with these players yet.

“There are a lot of new players, young ones, and they are not fulfilling the expectations of the supporters and that is creating, let’s say, dissatisfaction.

“When you invest so much money and you bring in so many new players, the risk is you don’t form a group because it’s difficult. The players have to create a bond. It takes time.

“I hope the supporters understand the expectation level can’t be like it was four or five years ago. This is not the same team now. This team is forming itself. That’s the problem at the moment.”

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino’s other major problem is injuries.

Fullback Ben Chilwell is the latest to join the ranks of the walking wounded after being forced off with a hamstring injury during their League Cup win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

He joins the likes of Romeo Lavia, Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah on the sidelines.

“It looks a bad injury, so we will assess in the next days and we will see the period he is going to be absent from the squad,” said Pochettino, ahead of Chelsea’s visit to Craven Cottage.

“ The time(scale) is difficult to say now. The doctor will tell us and the club will communicate... I hope that maybe Carney (Chukwuemeka), and of course, Noni (Madueke) also, after his issue when he came back from the national team, he’s getting ready. I hope that these two players will maybe be available for selection on Monday.”

Chelsea, with just one league win from six games, have also failed to score in their last three Premier League games, and have just five league goals this season.

Nicolas Jackson scored the only goal of the game against Brighton, but the player, who also scored Chelsea’s last league goal back in August, is unavailable for the trip to Fulham owing to a suspension.

The Argentinian manager will need to plan for the next game without Jackson, as he looks to find a solution to his side’s lack of goals.

“We have a few options, to play with a striker and without a striker. We need to assess the whole squad after the game... and how they recover from Wednesday,” he said.

“The most important thing is to adapt, the squad needs to find a way to perform, that is the most important.”

Chelsea are in 14th place in the Premier League with five points, with Fulham three points ahead in 11th.

Willian will be facing his former club in the derby and Fulham manager Marco Silva highlighted the importance of the winger, who registered five goals and six assists in 27 league appearances last season.

He said: “Willian is a top player, he is a class player. The way he creates moments for us and the way he can give that extra quality for us is so, so important...

“I demand really strong performances from our two wingers. It is not an easy position to play under me. To see Willian at his age to do what he did again against Crystal Palace (0-0 draw last Saturday), what he did off the ball in that game was brilliant.”