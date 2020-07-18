Fans may return in October

LONDON • Fans are set to return to sports stadiums, including the Premier League, in October after a series of test events starting later this month, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday.

Mass gatherings have been banned since March as part of safe distancing measures enacted to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

But, as Mr Johnson set out the next stage of the recovery road map for Britain, he said his government was working towards a return of spectators for pro sports.

"We will pilot larger gatherings in venues such as sports stadia with a view to a wider reopening in the autumn," he said at a Downing Street briefing.

"From October, we intend to bring back audiences in stadia and allow conferences and other business events to recommence. Again, these changes must be done in a Covid-19-secure way, subject to the successful outcome of pilots."

The July 31-Aug 16 World Snooker Championship, the Glorious Goodwood horse racing festival (July 28-Aug 1) and two county cricket friendly matches will be among the pilot events.

The British government added the "events have been carefully selected to represent a range of sports and indoor and outdoor spectator environments".

On the decision to let fans back in, Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston acknowledged that for many sports, fans were their "lifeblood".

"Although it will remain some time before venues are full to capacity, this is a major step in the right direction for the resumption of live spectator sport across the country," he said.

While broadcast revenue forms the bulk of the Premier League's income, match-day revenue still accounts for a significant portion.

According to The Sun, Manchester United raked in £111 million (S$193.4 million) in the 2018-19 season from match-day revenue - more than any other English top-flight club - followed by Arsenal at £96 million.



Manchester United forward Anthony Martial (left) celebrating his goal with teammates as Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt lies injured. United won 2-0 in an empty Selhurst Park, which could welcome the return of fans in October. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Premier League chief executive officer Richard Masters has said that top-flight clubs are keen to act as "test pilots" for any experiments around a phased reopening of stadiums.

Teams will not be allowed to fill their stadiums to full capacity from the start, but the Daily Mail yesterday said that clubs have begun "canvassing fans to gauge opinion".

In Thursday's league games, fifth-placed United beat Crystal Palace 2-0, courtesy of goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, to keep the pressure on Leicester, who held on to fourth after defeating Sheffield United 2-0.

The two sides are separated only by goal difference and, with just two games remaining, a top-four spot and Champions League qualification looks likely to be settled only on the final day tomorrow week, when the Foxes host the Red Devils.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE