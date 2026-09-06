Fans jeer as Lens suffer surprise home defeat to Lorient

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Sept 5 - Lens slipped to back-to-back defeats in Ligue 1 with a 1-0 home loss Lorient on Saturday as teenager Mamadou Kone netted the winner for the visitors, while Brest claimed their first victory of the season with a 2-1 success against Le Havre.

It is also a first win of the campaign for Lorient as they soaked up pressure from the home side and then pounced on an error when Lens gave up possession in midfield.

That allowed Noah Mbamba to play in Panos Katseris, whose low ball from the right wing was perfect for Kone to guide home from close range for the 19-year-old’s first goal in Ligue 1.

Lorient goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo was forced into several fine saves to preserve his side’s advantage as Lens were reduced to 10 men late on when defender Souleymane Sagnan received a second yellow card.

The home team were jeered off the pitch by their supporters after their second loss in as many games.

"We played a lot in the opponents' half and we got corners, situations, but we have to be even more clinical in the last move to finish the actions," Lens coach Dino Toppmoller said.

"We didn't manage to do that. At the end of the match, the team tried everything.

"Everyone was disappointed but I'm not going to criticise the fans because we always felt they were behind us to push us towards the goal."

Kamory Doumbia scored twice for Brest to take his tally to four goals in three Ligue 1 matches this season and secure three points at 10-man Le Havre.

His first was from the penalty spot on 10 minutes after Le Havre's Lionel Mpasi-Nzau committed a foul, before he added a second six minutes into the second half.

In between those two goals, the home side had Junior Mwanga sent off just before the break.

Le Havre got a penalty of their own after Luc Zogbe’s tackle and Rayan Fofana stepped up to give the home side hope, but they could not get an equaliser.

Nice and Le Mans played to a 1-1 draw in a battle between two sides yet to pick up a victory this season.

Adil Bourabaa put Le Mans ahead on 13 minutes but Elye Wahi equalised for Nice just before halftime. REUTERS