Fans in China put politics aside to cheer Japan at World Cup

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Football fans react during a FIFA World Cup match between Japan and Tunisia at a football watch party in Shanghai on June 21.

SHANGHAI – In a packed Shanghai sports bar, Chinese football fans erupted in frenzied delight as Japan’s Ayase Ueda looped a header over Tunisia’s goalkeeper to secure a 4-0 win at the World Cup.

China is not the most obvious place for Japan fandom to thrive – the two countries’ historical animosity is never far from the surface and relations have been tense since hawkish Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office in Tokyo in 2025.

But for the dozens of blue-jerseyed Chinese supporters in the bar on the afternoon of June 21 glued to Japan’s every move on massive screens, their love of the football team has a long personal history, completely detached from politics.

“For our generation – the 90s generation – most of us basically grew up watching a lot of Japanese anime, including Captain Tsubasa (a series about a football prodigy),” said Fan, the group’s main organiser, who gave only his surname.

“More importantly, since we are both part of Asia, you could say that Japan now represents the pride and glory of Asian football.”

China have only qualified once for the World Cup, in 2002, when they lost all three of their games without scoring a goal. They are 91st in the FIFA world rankings, while Japan are the top Asian team at 16th.

Fu Jinyu, a long-time Japan fan who has written a book on the subject, said Japan has a modern football ecosystem supporting youth development and fan culture, and the team is now at “European-level competitiveness”.

In contrast, “the Chinese are still struggling... not knowing what the correct path is”.

“Chinese football... has become increasingly insular and is simply not as open as it used to be,” added Jasper Sun, another of Fan’s group.

On June 21, as the final whistle blew, the group pulled out an enormous team flag and posed at the front of the bar, jumping up and down and cheering with joy.

Asked if they had ever encountered animosity from other Chinese people, both Fan and Sun shrugged it off.

“There will definitely be people like that, but I don’t really pay much attention to that kind of thing,” said Fan.

Sun said he could understand why supporters in other regions might have concerns but that Shanghai was “relatively open-minded and inclusive”.

When he had travelled, for example to watch Japan play China in Xiamen in 2024, he said he had not encountered problems.

“Honestly, there wasn’t much conflict... We all took the bus together at the time,” he added.

Online interactions can be a different matter, as Aki Yang has found.

The 30-year-old, from eastern China, runs a social media fan page for the Japanese national team.

She has attracted a growing number of followers – and a growing amount of abuse.

“Some netizens say things online like, ‘What sort of traitor or lackey are you?’,” she said.

On the Instagram-like platform Xiaohongshu, one recent post gave advice on concealing the flag on Japanese jerseys, to “avoid embarrassment”.

Student Julie Wang said the comments she sees online mean she does not dare publicly support Japan.

“I’ve noticed some arguing that supporting the Japanese team at this time is unpatriotic,” she said.

Relations have been particularly fraught since Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi suggested Tokyo might intervene militarily if Beijing were to invade self-governing Taiwan.

“Honestly, especially now when relations are more strained, I feel it’s even more necessary for people like us to stand up,” said Fan. “My biggest dream – is to help build a bridge of friendship between our two countries.” AFP