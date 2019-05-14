Fans hopeful and in awe after 'crazy' race

AARON KOK, 42, travel company owner (Liverpool fan for 31 years, been to Anfield 17 times)

Both set of results were expected but the pain is real.

Never before have I seen the pre-game crowd so boisterous. I could sense the anticipation, excitement and hope in the crowd, yet there was an air of tension and semi-resignation.

But it has been an amazing ride. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that we would have been involved in this crazy, intense race.

BENNETT CHIAM, 42, sales manager (Reds fan since 1989)

Being a fan for so long, I have been through the ups and downs with this club but I recognise progress. I believe Jurgen Klopp is the right man to bring us forward.

When the match ended, we sang "We Shall Not Be Moved" so loud because we believe in a very bright future for our club.

Perhaps our elusive 19th (title) will come next season. With Klopp, nothing is impossible.

HARISS HARUN, 28, Singapore and Johor Darul Ta'zim captain (Liverpool fan)

You would think 97 points should be enough to land the title, but Manchester City were almost perfect.

Still, as a Liverpool fan, I thoroughly enjoyed the season even though we didn't win the EPL title.

The team just kept going until the end and that was very pleasing as a fan. Hopefully, we can build on this to win the league next season.

KHAIRUL AMRI, 34, Singapore and Felda United striker (Manchester City fan)

I am more of a Pep Guardiola fan and he has proved to be the difference this season.

He has instilled this strong mentality in his players who have stepped up when required.

His squad rotation has been spot on... they are mostly in control for large parts of the games, and are also able to win them.

They now have this winning aura about them.