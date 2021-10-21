Fans for U-23 Asian Cup games must be jabbed

Up to 1,000 spectators will be allowed for next week's Under-23 Asian Cup qualifiers at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Tickets for the games went on sale yesterday and are priced at $15 for adults and $8 for children under 12. These are available at www.fas.org.sg/tickets.

Matches are at 5pm and 8pm, with each ticket allowing access to both matches per day.

Any balance of tickets, depending on online sales, will be available for purchase only at the stadium's ticketing counter from 2pm on match days.

Fans are strongly urged to purchase tickets online in advance to avoid queues and ensure entry.

Singapore begin their Group H campaign against Timor-Leste on Monday, before taking on the Philippines three days later. They wrap up their run against South Korea on Oct 31.

All three of the hosts' games start at 8pm.

Fans must show proof that they are fully vaccinated to enter. Refunds will not be issued to those who fail to provide such proof. Children aged 12 and below must be accompanied by an adult who is fully vaccinated.

Mandatory bag checks will be conducted while strict social distancing measures will be in place in terms of seating plans and allocation. Spectators will be issued a wrist tag, which allows re-entry for that day.

Food and drinks are prohibited in the stadium and fans must keep their masks on at all times.

While musical instruments are not permitted inside the stadium, banners and flags which do not contravene security and regulatory measures may be allowed.

SINGAPORE'S SCHEDULE

WHEN

Monday (v Timor-Leste, 8pm)

Oct 28 (v Philippines, 8pm)

Oct 31 (v South Korea, 8pm)

WHERE

Jalan Besar Stadium

TICKETS

Adults ($15); children U-12 ($8). Book at www.fas.org.sg/tickets