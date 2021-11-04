Fans deserve a team with 'a will to fight'

LONDON • New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has promised fans they will see a team with the "will to fight" for the shirt as he sets about reversing a slump in fortunes for the north London club.

The former Juventus, Italy and Chelsea boss was sought by Spurs in the summer as a replacement for Jose Mourinho but talks failed and Spurs hired Nuno Espirito Santo instead.

That appointment was short-lived when the Portuguese was sacked after only 10 Premier League games, the last of which was a 3-0 capitulation to Manchester United at home on Saturday.

Spurs' last trophy was the 2008 League Cup while they last won the English top flight in 1960-61.

But Conte, who left Inter Milan at the end of last season after leading them to the Serie A title, still sees big potential and wants to bring stability to a club that has fallen away drastically since reaching the Champions League final in 2019.

"It's an honour and a pleasure and for now I want to repay this trust," the Italian said in his first interview posted on the club's Twitter account.

"My philosophy is very simple. To play attractive football and good football for the fans, to have a stable team, not up and down. The fans deserve to have a competitive team with a will to fight.

"We will do everything to deserve their support."

This will be a new and probably the biggest challenge Conte, a serial winner who has claimed league titles with Chelsea and Juventus, has taken on. His first task will be today's Europa Conference League home clash against Vitesse Arnhem before a weekend trip to Everton, who like Spurs are in a rut.

Conte was not available to take his first press conference yesterday but Tottenham's managing director of football Fabio Paratici gave his compatriot a glowing reference.

He said: "I worked with Antonio before (at Juventus between 2011 and 2014). I know him very well, he's a hard worker. A lot of passion and knowledge, one of the best coaches in the world. We have to work hard and be committed."

Pundits have said that Spurs will have to provide Conte with a sizeable transfer kitty of at least £150 million (S$276.6 million) in order to get the team challenging for top-four honours again.

However, the 52-year-old will have to work with the current group of players for the next two months until the January transfer window opens and that is what Paratici wants his countryman to be focused on.

"We don't speak about players until now. We have to be focused on our team. I think the team is competitive. We have very good players so we don't speak about players now. Not the right time," he said.

With five wins and five defeats from their opening 10 league games and just nine goals scored, Conte has been tasked to first rectify the team's poor form.

Spurs goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris believes he is the man that the players and fans can get behind.

The French World Cup winner said at the same pre-match press conference: "He's the kind of manager to help all the club improve. His CV talks for itself. This week is really important for the club.

"He's going to give a proper structure to the team. As players, we need to demand more from each other. I think it's a great opportunity to work under one of the greatest managers of the last few years. Now is not a time for words, it's time to work.

"There is ambition in the club. We also want to respond to the expectation of our fans."

REUTERS

TOTTENHAM V VITESSE

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 4am.