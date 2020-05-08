Fans cry foul as Bundesliga confirms May 16 start

BERLIN • The Bundesliga season will restart on Saturday next week, the German Football League (DFL) said yesterday as it gears up to be the first European league to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The DFL confirmed that the competition will resume under the terms of a strict health and safety protocol that bans supporters from attending games.

Several high-profile matches including the Ruhr Valley derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke will take place behind closed doors on the relaunch day.

While DFL chief executive Christian Seifert conceded football was far from returning to normal, given the empty stands and other safe distancing and hygiene restrictions, it was crucial to resume play as German clubs risked financial ruin.

The season, which has been on hold since March 12, must end by June 30 to be contractually in compliance with sponsors and broadcasters, and around €300 million (S$459 million) in outstanding TV revenue could be pulled if obligations are not met.

Confirming the Bundesliga was aiming to wrap up the campaign by late next month, Seifert said: "The season finale will take place at the end of June."

The plan to play the remaining nine rounds of matches - 10 matches each for Eintracht Frankfurt and Werder Bremen as they have a game in hand - behind closed doors has continued to rankle fans, clubs and even politicians.

On the "ghost games" or geisterspiele in German, Seifert added: "We'll all know after the first day of play why we like games with spectators much better."

Fanszenen Deutschlands, a nationwide collective of fan groups, told broadcaster Deutsche Welle it was "not acceptable".

Karl Lauterbach of the Social Democratic Party also hit out at the move, calling it "wrong" as commercial interests were behind the return of play behind closed doors.

Bavarian State Premier Markus Soder has defended the decision, saying: "This compromise... is absolutely justifiable, even though this is a controversial subject."

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted the league had no choice but to bar fans. "Having to play behind closed doors is an enormous challenge, especially for a club like BVB, which draws a lot of strength from the passion of its supporters," he said.

"However, it would not have been economically viable to allow the Bundesliga to pause until spectators were allowed back."

