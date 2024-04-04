Fans clash with police after Croatia Cup semis

Around 50 people have been arrested and several injured in riots caused by football fans after Dinamo Zegreb defeated Hadjuk Split 1-0 in the Croatia Cup semi-finals on Wednesday in the city of Split, local media reported.

Spectators invaded the pitch after the final whistle and violence spilled out in and around the stadium till late. Local media said 51 people were detained by the police and eight police officers were injured after clashes with fans.

"Large groups of people attacked the police by throwing lighted flares, bottles, stones and other objects," the police said in a statement to Croatian media on Thursday.

"A large number of trash containers were also set on fire, requiring firefighters to be called. A fire in the parking area caused many citizens to fear for their vehicles. One official vehicle was also damaged."

"There is no justification for violence and I strictly condemn the riots and destruction of property that occurred in and around the stadium after the game," Split Mayor Ivica Puljak said in a statement on social media.

"I'm sorry for such scenes and I hope we never see them again in our city."

Dinamo defeated Hajduk Split twice in four days, in the league and then the cup. Matches between the two rivals are called the "Vjecni derbi" (Eternal Derby) in Croatia. Dinamo host Rijeka in the first leg of the Croatia Cup final on May 15. REUTERS