Football: Fandi Ahmad's Singapore Under-22 team on the right track as SEA Games approaches

UNDER-22s FRIENDLY

Singapore 2 Fiji 0

Despite just four days of training together, the national Under-22 football team assembled for last night's friendly match against Fiji put up an efficient display to win 2-0.

Head coach Fandi Ahmad was pleased with the intensity his charges showed, saying: "We did well in creating enough chances to score. Fiji are good and very fast and physical, and it's important for us to adapt to this type of team.

"Some players have never experienced international games and some still need time to adapt and we need to work on the fitness of some players."

The first goal came after less than 10 minutes at Bishan Stadium, when defender Jordan Vestering's cross found midfielder Daniel Goh, who drove the ball past goalkeeper Atunaisa Naucukidi.

Defender Syahrul Sazali's free kick - described by Fandi as "class" - in the 60th minute doubled the hosts' lead in the match, which is part of Singapore's preparations for the Nov 30-Dec 11 SEA Games.

Though Fandi felt there were more chances to score, he attributed their inability to convert to a lack of composure and experience.

"It's our first game as a team, we're on the right track at the moment. Our strength was in our determination and compactness and discipline, and we need to improve on our passing and fitness for some players," he added.

Fandi said the team are at 60 per cent of where they need to be for the SEA Games.

"We don't have our best players today. We are trying new players to let them cope with the intensity and fast pace at international level," he said, highlighting tactical play and transitioning from defence to attack as areas to continue working on.

His son Ikhsan, who scored the winner in the Young Lions' 1-0 victory over Thailand at the Merlion Cup final in June, may not feature at the SEA Games if his club's season does not end by then. The 20-year-old plays for second-tier Norwegian side Raufoss IL.

Said Fandi: "Whether he comes or not, we just put that aside to see what formation is the best. We have Jacob (Mahler) who can play up front as well, and we're trying some players in different positions to see how they cope with the different level of intensity.

"If we create enough chances, I think somebody will somehow score the goals."

His team will face Fiji again on Monday in a closed-door friendly, before a training camp in Japan next month.

Singapore football's best showing at the biennial SEA Games were silvers in 1983, 1985 and 1989.

The tournament became an Under-23 event in 2001 and Under-22 in 2017. Their last medal came at the 2013 Games in Myanmar where they finished third. They did not progress to the semi-finals at the last two editions.