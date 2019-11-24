Fandi Ahmad gets new role as FAS' head of elite youth

The contract of local icon Fandi Ahmad with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has been extended and he will take on a new role as its head of elite youth after the SEA Games.

Fandi, 57, the national Under-22 coach, left with his squad yesterday morning for the Philippines, where they start their campaign at the biennial multi-sport event against Laos on Tuesday.

The FAS announcement yesterday quashed rumours swirling in recent weeks that he was considering offers from overseas clubs.

His contract was due to expire on Dec 31 and, while the FAS did not state the length of the extension, The Sunday Times understands it will be for two years.

In his new role, Fandi will work closely with technical director Joseph Palatsides to "enhance the pathways and structure for the development of youth players for the national teams", said the FAS in its statement.

His tasks include player scouting and tracking, mentorship programmes as well as specialised training sessions for players in the various national teams.

He will also be part of national team coach Tatsuma Yoshida's backroom staff.

Nazri Nasir, Yoshida's No. 2, will take over the reins of the Young Lions in the Singapore Premier League, as well as Fandi's U-22s.

Fandi said he had confidence in the development of local elite footballers and looked forward to working with Palatsides and the national youth coaches to develop the next generation of players.

"I have seen potential in many youth players over the years but not many had the opportunity to be groomed for the future," said Fandi in the FAS' statement.

"I believe that, with the right structure and training, we will be able to develop more players at youth level for the national teams."

FAS general secretary Yazeen Buhari said: "Fandi has accumulated a wealth of coaching experience in the last 20 years and we see the value he brings to the area of elite youth development.

"His work rate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the FAS' desire to further develop our youth footballers."