Fancied Stags face stiff fight

Despite the Lion City Sailors' new-found riches, and Tampines Rovers losing their skipper Shahdan Sulaiman to the newly privatised club, the early signs from the AFC Cup and Community Shield suggest the Stags could be marginal favourites to win this year's Singapore Premier League (SPL).

Throw in defending champions Brunei DPMM, the eager-to-impress Albirex Niigata youngsters and defiant Hougang United and this could turn out to be the most competitive SPL season in recent years. The league kicks off on Saturday as Albirex Niigata host Geylang International at Jurong East.

Former youth coach Khairul Asyraf, now a coaching consultant to clubs in the region, noted the teams' solid preparations, and said: "Teams have recruited well, most imports were signed early, and pre-season trips were well-arranged. These are indicators that the league will be competitive this year."

However, Singapore Cup winners Tampines look like the team to beat early on after lifting the Community Shield with a 3-0 win over Hougang, and beating PSM Makassar 2-1 in their opening AFC Cup group stage match.

Last night, they drew 0-0 with Kaya FC at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

It is not just the results, but the way coach Gavin Lee has instilled a distinct brand of attacking football, where his players are comfortable on the ball and move fluidly to create space and scoring opportunities.

Despite limited resources, they seem to have plugged the gaps and look stronger than last season.

Former Albirex playmaker Kyoga Nakamura's vision and skills mitigate for Shahdan's departure while Montenegro striker Boris Kopitovic has scored in six out of seven games since joining.

However, their depth will be tested as they are involved in four competitions, including the inaugural Asean Club Championship, and will play more than 40 games. In comparison, the Sailors will play a maximum of 30 games in the SPL and Singapore Cup combined.

Backed by Sea, a US-listed digital services company valued at more than US$20 billion (S$28 billion), the Sailors have roped in former Australia captain and national caretaker coach Aurelio Vidmar to lead the team, who include key Lions players such as goalkeeper Hassan Sunny, midfielder Shahdan and forward Gabriel Quak.

Khairul said: "The Sailors have two to three good players in each position and if they start strong, I foresee it would be hard for the other teams to catch up because they don't have the same quality and depth."

For the first time, there is the added incentive of one AFC Champions League group-stage slot for the top-ranked senior local SPL team this term, and two AFC Cup spots for the next highest-placed senior local team and Singapore Cup winner.

In a nine-team league with just six local senior teams, it means even the underdogs - Balestier Khalsa, Geylang International and Tanjong Pagar United - have a 50 per cent chance of getting continental exposure next year.

Balestier fan Li Huaimin is optimistic about the club's chances, with 2014 Coach of the Year Marko Kraljevic back at the helm after their wooden-spoon finish last year. The Croat won the 2014 Singapore Cup and guided the team to a fourth-place finish in 2015.

With Zaiful Nizam back in goal following an injury-hit season, 1.96m Ensar Bruncevic at centre-back, 2018 top scorer Shuhei Hoshino paired with 10-goal Sime Zuzul and supported by Kristijan Krajcek and Hazzuwan Halim, Balestier should not be overlooked.

Li said: "We have a good spine, and Marko has a knack for unearthing youngsters and going on Cup runs."

However, local football observer Ko Po Hui tipped the balance in favour of Tampines because of their relative stability and familiarity with the league.

He added: "The Sailors are formidable on paper with good individuals, but football is a team game and it really depends on how their new signings blend in with the squad who already have Song Ui-young and Shahril Ishak.

NINE PLAYERS TO WATCH

The 25th season of the Singapore Premier League kicks off on Saturday. The Straits Times picks nine footballers - three local senior, Under-23 and import players each - who could be instrumental to their club's fortunes this year. SHAHDAN SULAIMAN Lion City Sailors Midfielder, 31 Shahdan looks set to shine again in a Lion City Sailors side brimming with quality. Look out for his set pieces, as five of his six goals last season came from free-kicks. SAHIL SUHAIMI Hougang United Forward, 27 One of the bright sparks in Hougang's 3-0 defeat by Tampines Rovers in the Community Shield. If he can form a strong partnership with Stipe Plazibat, the goals will flow. ZAIFUL NIZAM Balestier Khalsa Goalkeeper, 32 The experienced shot-stopper's return from an ankle injury is a welcome boost for coach Marko Kraljevic as he plots a revival for last season's bottom side. ANDREI VARANKOU Brunei DPMM Striker, 31 The Belarusian was the league's top scorer last year with 21 goals. He is not just great at finding the net but also notched a joint-league high 10 assists last year. KYOGA NAKAMURA Tampines Rovers Midfielder, 23 The ex-Albirex skipper will take over Shahdan's role as chief playmaker. With his individual skills, vision and techni cal ability, the left footer has fitted in seamlessly. LUIZ JUNIOR Tanjong Pagar United Striker, 29 Former Brazil 2007 Under-17 World Cup player has experience scoring goals in the Middle Eastern, Indonesian and Malaysian leagues, and could well turn out to be a superb transfer coup for the Jaguars in their comeback season. JOSHUA PEREIRA Geylang International Midfielder, 22 Besides being an excellent header, he is also comfortable with the ball at his feet. Playing in a deep playmaker's role, he could blossom with the Eagles. DANIEL GOH Albirex Niigata Winger, 20 Despite his slight build, he is unafraid to take on defenders with his nifty footwork and pace. If the national Under-22 player can nail down a starting spot, he may be of interest to the Lions selectors. KHAIRIN NADIM Young Lions Striker, 15 The highly rated Woodlands Secondary School striker could beat Zikos Chua (16 years and 84 days) to become the SPL's youngest player. Hariss Harun's record as the youngest scorer at 16 years and 174 days is also under threat. David Lee, Sazali Abdul Aziz, Kimberly Kwek

"Vidmar is new to the scene, and it will be interesting to see how he selects the team with the under-23 quota (three must start) and keep his players happy and motivated."

After a two-year hiatus, the SPL will be back on TV, with every match shown live on Singtel or StarHub, as well as on MyCujoo and the Facebook pages of 1Play Sports and the SPL. In addition, fans will have access to real-time match statistics for every game on the SPL website.

There will also be a new under-21 league for the six local senior teams in an effort to develop more promising youngsters.

Khairul said: "I hope to see a fan culture emerge and fan clubs grow, like Hougang Hools, Geylang's Ultra Eagles and Tampines' Yellow Knights. Hopefully the coronavirus dies down quickly so that families can head to their local stadium and bond."