Fanatics-owned Topps to produce FIFA trading cards, collectibles from 2031

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FIFA's logo is seen at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland September 30, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

May 7 - Collectibles brand Topps is set to produce exclusive FIFA-themed stickers and trading cards from 2031, after its parent company Fanatics signed a long-term licensing deal with the global soccer body, ending FIFA's six-decade partnership with Panini.

Panini, which has produced stickers and trading cards for every World Cup since 1970, will remain FIFA's partner until the 2030 edition.

The new deal with Fanatics will introduce the popular jersey patch program, including debut patches, into football trading cards from 2031 onwards.

"All products will be designed and developed through Fanatics Collectibles and produced under the Topps brand," FIFA said in a statement on Thursday.

FIFA had earlier announced a partnership with Fanatics Fest NYC, a four-day event in New York organised by Fanatics that will coincide with the World Cup final in New Jersey on July 19.

The pre-match press conferences ahead of the World Cup final will take place at the Fanatics Fest on July 17, FIFA said on Thursday.

The announcement did not clarify whether fans will be allowed to attend the press conferences alongside the media. REUTERS