Fan revolt hits big clash

LONDON • Manchester United's closed-door Premier League game against Liverpool was yesterday postponed after fans invaded Old Trafford and stormed the pitch in protest at the club's owners.

Citing "safety and security considerations", a United statement read: "Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest.

"However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff, and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations.

"Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture."

The outcome put Manchester City's possible celebrations on hold - they would have regained the league title if United had lost to the Reds.

The United supporters have been incensed ever since the Glazer family were reported as one of the ringleaders of the aborted European Super League.

The breakaway competition was meant to be an alternative to the Champions League, with United one of the 12 permanent clubs, but the project fell apart two weeks ago due to widespread fury, particularly among English fans.

It was feared that the Premier League might become a watered-down product as a result, with the Super League likely to render the fight to make the top four obsolete because of its "closed format".

Of the "Big Six" clubs that joined, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea fans have all been involved in protests but United supporters have been the most vocal.

Protests against the Glazers are nothing new and have occurred since they acquired the club back in 2005 but the tone has become increasingly venomous lately.

Before their top-flight game at Leeds, a crowd of around 2,000 set off flares at Old Trafford while a banner that read: "2bn stolen. #GlazersOut" was flown over Elland Road.

Around 200 United fans yesterday took the protests to the next level by breaching the stadium and invading the pitch. While many were removed by stewards, it was reported some managed to make their way back onto the pitch and outside the ground, others let off green and gold flares - the colours of the club's shirts when they were first formed as Newton Heath.

Protests also occurred outside The Lowry Hotel in Manchester, where United players typically stay overnight before a game, and there were clashes with police.

According to United fan groups, the American family have cost the Red Devils "over £2 billion (S$3.7 billion) in interest payments, dividends, debts, directors fees, debt repayments and share sales" and are "not welcome in Manchester".

Former United captain Gary Neville, one of the biggest opponents of the Super League, condoned the protests, telling Sky Sports: "Obviously, there's a general disgust and dislike of the owners of this football club, but they weren't protesting two or three weeks ago before this happened.

"Generally, the Glazer family along with a number of other families of football owners in this country were kniving and scheming behind the rest of football's back to walk away with the crown jewels."

However, fellow pundit Graeme Souness disagreed with the unruly scenes, implying that it was a futile attempt by United fans and would fall on deaf ears.

"We live in a country where you can demonstrate, you can vent your feelings, you're allowed to do it, but I still don't see it impacting on the Glazers one little bit," the former Liverpool skipper said.

"If you think you can bring serious pressure to serious business people who live 3,000 miles away, across the Atlantic, that it will drive them to accept a discounted offer for Manchester United, that will not happen."

