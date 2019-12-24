Fan racism mars blues win

LONDON • Frank Lampard has called for stern action to be taken after Antonio Rudiger suffered alleged racial abuse in Chelsea's 2-0 Premier League win at Tottenham on Sunday night.

The Blues manager's joy at getting one over Jose Mourinho and in the process, halting a poor run of form that included four league defeats in their five previous games, was tempered after seeing his defender being subjected to monkey chants.

It is the latest incident of racism to scar European football this season, overshadowing Willian's double which gave Lampard a memorable triumph at the expense of his former Chelsea boss.

The former Blues great, who tweaked his system to 5-2-3 from his usual 4-3-3 to great effect, later demanded that the perpetrators be "dealt with strongly".

Spurs were already trailing 1-0 when Paulo Gazzaniga rashly brought down Marcos Alonso in first-half added time, with Willian converting from the spot to make it 2-0.

Then Son Heung-min needlessly kicked out at Rudiger, an incident that was corroborated by the video assistant referee, in the 63rd minute.

The Germany international, who is black, was then barracked by the home crowd after the South Korea forward was sent off, leading to the first implementation of Fifa's protocol for dealing with discrimination in the English top flight.

Play was stopped by referee Anthony Taylor while stadium announcements reminded fans that there was "no place for racism in the game".

While anti-discrimination body Kick It Out praised the decision to follow step one of the protocol, it noted that the second and third announcements were a repetition of the initial step, rather than the match then being suspended or even called off.

WAS IT THAT BAD? For sure (he) is having scans in the hospital on the broken ribs because it was really a violent situation. JOSE MOURINHO, Spurs boss, giving his sarcastic take on Antonio Rudiger's reaction, accusing him of play-acting.

Mourinho, however, took umbrage with Rudiger's theatrical reaction, accusing him of play-acting in order to get Son sent off.

He said: "For sure (he) is having scans in the hospital on the broken ribs because it was really a violent situation.

"One of the reasons I fell in love with this country was we don't call this kind of player a 'clever player', we call them other things that I refuse to say."

The Portuguese also admitted that Chelsea's tactics had taken him by surprise after reverting to "a system where they played for two years with (former boss) Antonio Conte".

Lampard, however, bristled at that suggestion, insisting he was "not trying to clone anyone's system" before reiterating they still had a good relationship.

"The way that I play, the message that I give is different. The players took the plan on incredibly well as we all saw," he said.

"To go up against a manager I respect so much from my playing days and for everything he's done in the game, and win, that obviously feels good."

Rudiger later asked the authorities to find and punish the offenders. In response, Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen condemned the behaviour of "minority idiots", insisting that the club "don't identify with these people".

The British government yesterday asked its football chiefs to do more to rid the sport of racism, while Pep Guardiola weighed in on the incident, saying he supported players who choose to walk off the pitch if abuse occurs.

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has also been the target of racism and his manager believes that the only way to combat it is through education.

"What happened, you have to battle day by day... we have to fight it every day, in schools especially to try to make a better society in the future for the next generation," the Spaniard added. "Of course, all the initiatives, we're going to support."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, ASSOCIATED PRESS, THE GUARDIAN