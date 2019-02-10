Families want search for missing pilot to continue

LONDON • The families of footballer Emiliano Sala and David Ibbotson have urged British authorities to continue to search for the missing pilot.

Sala's body was recovered on Wednesday from the wreckage of the plane that plunged into the English Channel on Jan 21, but Ibbotson remains missing after the search was terminated due to bad weather.

Yesterday, his family launched a fundraising campaign to find his remains.

"As a family we are relying on the kindness of the good hearted people to help us raise the much needed funds to help us find our beloved Dad, Husband and Son," the GoFundMe page said.

In a statement released on Friday, Sala's family had also said they were "hoping that the authorities will do their best to find him".

The campaign aims to raise £300,000 (S$527,000). If successful, it would mean the tragedy has sparked three hunts. The first one ended on Jan 24, before a second, privately-funded one began.

Cardiff, whom Sala signed for in a club-record £15 million (S$26.3 million) transfer just two days before his doomed flight from Nantes to the Welsh capital on Jan 21, have offered to pay for the repatriation of his body to Argentina.

Club manager Neil Warnock said: "It brings the family peace and offers them comfort.

"When I spoke to (his sister) Romina, she couldn't let it go. I wouldn't have been able to let it go. To start that up (the online crowdfunding campaign to engage the services of shipwreck hunter David Mearns) as they did and (to) get such a response is amazing."

Bluebirds owner Vincent Tan said the club "have offered to... arrange to take Emiliano back to rest with his family in Argentina. Even though he will be there, his soul will always be in our hearts".

An inquest into the tragedy is likely to open next week.

THE GUARDIAN, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE