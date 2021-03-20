Familiar foes lie in wait

PARIS • Holders Bayern Munich will face last year's beaten finalists Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the quarter-finals of this season's Champions League, while yesterday's draw for the last eight also threw up a blockbuster clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The draw also pitted Premier League leaders Manchester City against Borussia Dortmund, with Chelsea set to play Porto in the other tie.

Bayern defeated PSG 1-0 behind closed doors in Lisbon last August to win their sixth European Cup and remain the team to beat in Europe, having won 18 and drawn one of their 19 games in the Champions League since the beginning of last season.

The first leg will be played in Germany on April 6 or 7, with the return in Paris a week later.

Meanwhile, the meeting of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Real is another rerun of a recent final, with the Spaniards beating the Reds 3-1 in Kiev in 2018 to win the last of their record 13 titles to date.

Liverpool bounced back from that to lift the trophy for the sixth time in Madrid in 2019.

Klopp's side are due to be away from home in the first leg, but it remains to be seen where that match will be played.

Atletico Madrid's home leg against Chelsea in the last 16 ended up being moved to the Romanian capital Bucharest due to restrictions imposed on travel to Spain by the British authorities.

The winner between Liverpool and Real will go on to a semi-final against either Chelsea or Porto, throwing up the possibility of an all-English last-four tie.

Liverpool beat Chelsea in the semi-finals in 2005 and again in 2007. Unbeaten in 13 games since coach Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January, Chelsea will be expected to get the better of Portuguese champions Porto, who ousted Juventus in the last 16.

However, that tie could also be relocated, given travel restrictions between the United Kingdom and Portugal - which prompted both legs of last month's Europa League clash between Arsenal and Benfica to be played at neutral venues, in Italy and Greece.

QUARTER-FINALS • Man City v Dortmund • Porto v Chelsea • Bayern v PSG • Real Madrid v Liverpool (April 6/7 & April 13/14) SEMI-FINALS April 27/28 & May 4/5 FINAL May 29 (Istanbul)

City will be strong favourites against Dortmund, with the winner of that tie going through to a semi-final showdown with either Bayern or PSG.

Travel restrictions between Britain and Germany could also have an impact on City's tie against Dortmund. Both legs of City's last-16 tie against Borussia Monchengladbach were played in Budapest, as were both legs of Liverpool's tie against RB Leipzig in the last round.

GOING ALL OUT There are only strong opponents left in the quarter-finals... It will be important to deliver two strong performances. HANSI FLICK, Bayern Munich coach, on meeting Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight.

This season's semi-finals are to be played on April 27 or 28 and May 4 or 5, with the final scheduled for May 29 in Istanbul, Turkey.

In the Europa League quarter-finals, Manchester United will meet Spanish side Granada, with Arsenal up against the side who knocked Scottish champions Rangers out in the last 16, Slavia Prague.

WE'VE GOT THIS So, they're going to be a very tough opponent, but we're Real Madrid and this is our competition, and we have players with a great experience in these kinds of matches. EMILIO BUTRAGUENO, Real Madrid director of institutional relations, on the clash with Liverpool.

Should United get past the Europa League debutants, they could be handed a reunion with the team they beat in the 2017 final - Ajax Amsterdam - in the last four.

But the Dutch champions first must negotiate their way past the only Italian team left - AS Roma - in their last-eight tie.

There could also be a reunion on the cards for Arsenal, should they progress to the last four, as they could take on the winners of the quarter-final between former Gunners coach Unai Emery's Villarreal and Tottenham Hotspur conquerors Dinamo Zagreb.

The quarter-final ties will be played on April 8 and 15, and the semi-finals on April 29 and May 6.

The final will be played on May 26 in Gdansk, Poland.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS