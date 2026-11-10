Faith, family and fortitude help centre Brazil duo Endrick, Allan, who aim to deliver on promise

SINGAPORE – It was with unfair inevitability that Endrick bore the weight of Brazil’s expectations as the next Pele.

Even before he could earn a driving licence back home, he had already scored for the Selecao in consecutive matches against England, Spain and Mexico, which came after an eye-catching 165 goals in 169 games for Palmeiras’ youth teams.

A €60 million (S$86 million) move to Real Madrid followed in the summer of 2024 after he turned 18 , and the world seemed to be at his feet .

But two-and-a-half years later, Endrick is still finding his footing in Europe, and yet to establish himself at Real. He is still determined as ever, though, to deliver on his immense potential.

In town for the Nov 13-17 Mizuho Blue Challenge, he looked relaxed in a green hoodie and a back-turned white cap at a press conference at the W Singapore - Sentosa Cove on Nov 10 as he told The Straits Times through a translator: “It’s been a crazy journey. I’ve always known there were high expectations of me, and I thank God for that.

“I know it brings a lot of pressure, but I have to keep working... God willing, one day I will be able to achieve what people expect of me.”

The explosive attacker with a lethal left foot was given a reality check soon after arriving in Madrid as he found a starting berth and playing minutes hard to come by when was surrounded by Galacticos.

Contracted to Real until 2030, Endrick has managed just 47 games – only 10 were starts – for the Spanish giants, and has eight goals and two assists for the record 15-time European champions .

In his own words, Endrick said in a 2025 interview: “Here we have Vinicius Jr, (Kylian) Mbappe, Jude (Bellingham) and Rodrygo... the four best players in the world. I am no one.”

This season, the arrival of Carlos Espi and Yan Diomande for an outlay of €150 million has posed more challenges.

Still only 20, Endrick reminded observers of his prodigious talent on loan at French side Lyon last season, with 16 goal contributions (eight goals, eight assists) across 21 games.

Real head coach Jose Mourinho is also reportedly fond of the player and blocked another temporary switch, this time to Italian side Roma, over the summer .

The Portuguese has even beckoned Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti to help Endrick add to his 24 caps and four international goals at the National Stadium against Japan (Nov 14) and Singapore (Nov 17), and told the Spanish press : “My opinion is clear, I want Endrick to play. If Ancelotti fields him during the upcoming international break, I will be happy.”

Off the pitch, Endrick has also assimilated well in Spain, even making the effort to learn English from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bellingham, despite poking fun at their respective Scouse and Brummie accents.

Just like the stunning burst of pace he often shows on the pitch , Endrick pulled off a surprise on Nov 10 when he suddenly switched to answering in English and said: “Of course, I know I play for Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world, and we have great players in the team.

“So I know it’s difficult, but I have to work. I’m still young and I have many years in football, so day by day I know what I have to do, and the road for me is work.”

On potential switch away from Madrid for more gametime, he added: “I’ll keep my feet on the ground and do the best for my career. Madrid is a wonderful city, and my family is there. I’m only 20, so there’s no need to rush into anything. I just want to play, be happy, help my teammates, score goals and provide assists.”

Putting in the hard yards is also how fellow Brazil attacker Allan made his way from Palmeiras to Manchester City in a five-year, £34.2 million deal (S$58.7 million) at the age of 22. This made him a late bloomer of sorts, with many of South American brightest talents making the move across the Atlantic into Europe’s big leagues as teens.

Even then, he has had to cope with the deaths of his older sister due to Covid-19, former Figueirense youth teammate Vitor Isaias in a fire at the academy accommodation of another Brazilian club Flamengo, and best friend Gustavo Paco in a motorcycle accident.

Swallowing a lump in his throat, he solemnly responded to ST’s question in Portuguese before offering a heartfelt smile as he said: “My parents have been key in this process and supported me all the way.

“After I lost my sister, I’ve been relying a lot on God to give me strength to help me through the days and focus on my career. I always go into a match thinking of the people I lost, and this gives me strength to give my best and to train more and work harder for them.”

The heavily tattooed player, who has one goal and one assist in six games for City, is looking to do his loved ones even prouder as he is expected to make his Brazil debut in Singapore.

Allan said: “It has not been easy with the intensity of training in the Premier League. (City manager Enzo) Maresca has been talking to me about my adaptation, and I have intensified my training to keep up.

“I’ve been looking forward to coming to Singapore and it will always be marked as a special place in my heart if I play my first game for Brazil here.”