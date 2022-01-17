Fabinho's cool head eases Anfield nerves

LONDON • Liverpool yesterday remained on the coat-tails of runaway leaders Manchester City after goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino earned them a 3-0 English Premier League victory over Brentford at Anfield.
The Reds climbed to second and while they are still 11 points behind Pep Guardiola's men, they have a game in hand and can close the gap to eight if they win that match.
The hosts, without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are away at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), had struggled to open up a determined Bees defence.
But the hosts broke through a minute before the interval when a corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold bounced to the back post and was nodded home by Fabinho.
Brentford continued to prove resilient opponents until the 69th minute, when Oxlade-Chamberlain stooped at the back post to head in a wonderful cross from Andy Robertson for his first league goal of the season.
Substitute Minamino wrapped up the win, tapping home after Brentford's attempt to play out from the back was intercepted by Roberto Firmino, who set up the Japan forward for a simple finish.
With Afcon ending only next month, the Reds could still be without Mane and Salah for a further three weeks, depending on how far Senegal and Egypt progress.
Fabinho hopes the rest of the team can pick up the slack in the absence of the free-scoring duo, saying: "In general, it was really good. We needed these three points and a good performance, so it was nice to do it in front of our fans. It will be good to grow our confidence.
"The team played really well with the ball. The front three played really well. We created a lot of opportunities to score. It is a chance for everybody to show their quality and step up."
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp added: "Everyone is always invited to score goals obviously but the boys did really well. They worked extremely hard, that's what you have to do. You have to go for it and the boys did that."
In yesterday's other top-flight match, West Ham United lost 3-2 to Leeds United at the London Stadium, damaging the hosts' chances of a maiden top-four finish.
Jack Harrison's first career hat-trick was enough to sink the Hammers, who replied via the in-form Jarrod Bowen, recording his sixth league goal of the season, and Pablo Fornals.
While the Hammers (37) remain in fourth spot, fifth-placed Arsenal are just two points adrift with two games in hand.
Leeds moved up to 15th, nine points clear of the drop zone and have a game in hand on 18th-placed Norwich City.
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, who has been under pressure of late, was a relieved figure at full-time. "It is a triumph for the players because of the effort they put in. The desire to win was very, very big," he said.
Separately, Everton yesterday sacked manager Rafael Benitez after a poor run of form that saw the 16th-placed Toffees pick up just one win in 13 league games.
A club statement said that an update on a permanent replacement would be made in due course.
The Spaniard arrived at Goodison Park last June but the appointment never sat well with the fans.
Not only was Benitez a former Liverpool boss but during his time at Anfield, he also disparaged Everton as a "small club", and the fans did not let him forget those comments. He is the latest manager to have failed to live up to expectations on Merseyside, with the Toffees now looking for their seventh boss in six years.
