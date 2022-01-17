Fabinho's cool head eases Anfield nerves

LONDON • Liverpool yesterday remained on the coat-tails of runaway leaders Manchester City after goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino earned them a 3-0 English Premier League victory over Brentford at Anfield.

The Reds climbed to second and while they are still 11 points behind Pep Guardiola's men, they have a game in hand and can close the gap to eight if they win that match.

The hosts, without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, who are away at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), had struggled to open up a determined Bees defence.

But the hosts broke through a minute before the interval when a corner from Trent Alexander-Arnold bounced to the back post and was nodded home by Fabinho.

Brentford continued to prove resilient opponents until the 69th minute, when Oxlade-Chamberlain stooped at the back post to head in a wonderful cross from Andy Robertson for his first league goal of the season.

Substitute Minamino wrapped up the win, tapping home after Brentford's attempt to play out from the back was intercepted by Roberto Firmino, who set up the Japan forward for a simple finish.

With Afcon ending only next month, the Reds could still be without Mane and Salah for a further three weeks, depending on how far Senegal and Egypt progress.

Fabinho hopes the rest of the team can pick up the slack in the absence of the free-scoring duo, saying: "In general, it was really good. We needed these three points and a good performance, so it was nice to do it in front of our fans. It will be good to grow our confidence.

"The team played really well with the ball. The front three played really well. We created a lot of opportunities to score. It is a chance for everybody to show their quality and step up."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp added: "Everyone is always invited to score goals obviously but the boys did really well. They worked extremely hard, that's what you have to do. You have to go for it and the boys did that."

In yesterday's other top-flight match, West Ham United lost 3-2 to Leeds United at the London Stadium, damaging the hosts' chances of a maiden top-four finish.

Jack Harrison's first career hat-trick was enough to sink the Hammers, who replied via the in-form Jarrod Bowen, recording his sixth league goal of the season, and Pablo Fornals.