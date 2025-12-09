FA Cup third round draw
Dec 8 - Following is the FA Cup third round draw made on Monday, with matches to be played over the weekend starting January 10:
Doncaster Rovers v Southampton
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town
Port Vale v Fleetwood Town
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
Ipswich Town v Blackpool
Preston North End v Wigan Athletic
Charlton Athletic v Chelsea
Wrexham v Nottingham Forest
West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers
Manchester City v Exeter City
Fulham v Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford
Liverpool v Barnsley
Everton v Sunderland
Norwich City v Walsall
Burnley v Millwall
Derby County v Leeds United
Portsmouth v Arsenal
Salford City v Swindon Town
Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion
Grimsby Town v Weston-super-Mare
Boreham Wood v Brackley Town or Burton Albion
Newcastle United v Bournemouth
Hull City v Blackburn Rovers
Cheltenham Town v Leicester City
MK Dons v Oxford United
Bristol City v Watford
Cambridge United v Birmingham City
Macclesfield v Crystal Palace
Stoke City v Coventry City
Sheffield United v Mansfield Town
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion REUTERS