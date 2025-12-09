Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 8 - Following is the FA Cup third round draw made on Monday, with matches to be played over the weekend starting January 10:

Doncaster Rovers v Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Shrewsbury Town

Port Vale v Fleetwood Town

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

Ipswich Town v Blackpool

Preston North End v Wigan Athletic

Charlton Athletic v Chelsea

Wrexham v Nottingham Forest

West Ham United v Queens Park Rangers

Manchester City v Exeter City

Fulham v Middlesbrough

Sheffield Wednesday v Brentford

Liverpool v Barnsley

Everton v Sunderland

Norwich City v Walsall

Burnley v Millwall

Derby County v Leeds United

Portsmouth v Arsenal

Salford City v Swindon Town

Swansea City v West Bromwich Albion

Grimsby Town v Weston-super-Mare

Boreham Wood v Brackley Town or Burton Albion

Newcastle United v Bournemouth

Hull City v Blackburn Rovers

Cheltenham Town v Leicester City

MK Dons v Oxford United

Bristol City v Watford

Cambridge United v Birmingham City

Macclesfield v Crystal Palace

Stoke City v Coventry City

Sheffield United v Mansfield Town

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion