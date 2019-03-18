FA Cup semi-finalists all from EPL

Millwall goalkeeper David Martin fluffing a free kick from Brighton's Solly March in the fifth minute of stoppage time, which earned the English south coast side a 2-2 draw in their FA Cup quarter-final and forced extra time at the Den in London yesterday. The extra period failed to produce a winner as the Premier League club went on to win 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out. It was heartbreak for the Championship side, as they were leading 2-0 after 79 minutes before Brighton mounted their comeback. Brighton join fellow EPL teams Manchester City, Watford and Wolves in the semi-finals, which will take place at Wembley on April 6 and 7. The final is on May 18.