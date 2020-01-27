FA Cup replay adds to Spurs' pile-up

LONDON • In a week when the future of FA Cup replays was called into question, a string of draws on Saturday offered more ammunition for critics who believe the format is now outdated.

Premier League clubs Newcastle and Tottenham will have to contend with another game - set for next week - after being held by less-fancied opponents.

Third-tier Oxford emerged from St James' Park with a solid goal-less draw, while Southampton grabbed a late equaliser through substitute Sofiane Boufal to cancel out Son Heung-min's opener for Tottenham.

It was particularly galling for Spurs to concede three minutes from time as they now have an extra game they did not want, with the Champions League also set to resume next month.

None of the cup competitions in Europe's other top-five leagues require replays and, while manager Jose Mourinho admitted that "it is better to draw than defeat and be out", he cut a frustrated figure at St Mary's after the 1-1 draw.

On the fixture pile-up for Spurs, who also had to replay their third-round Cup tie with Middlesbrough, and have six games to play from now to March 1, the Portuguese said: "We are taking the difficult way. We don't need one more game but that is how it is.

"We were a little bit unlucky because (Eric) Dier was ready to come in and the ball was not going out for four or five minutes, we were waiting.

"They (the Saints) were the lucky ones today, but give them credit because they fought until the end."

Mourinho also expressed his unhappiness with Inter Milan after it was reported Christian Eriksen's €15 million (S$22.4 million) move was likely to go through before the transfer deadline closes on Friday.

The Denmark midfielder, whose contract expires in the summer, has made it clear he wants to leave, but he was part of the visitors' match-day squad, only to be left out at the last minute.

Taking a swipe at Inter for dragging their feet over the deal, which leaves Spurs scrambling for a replacement, Mourinho said: "You can read what you want to read, I don't want to say anything.

10

Days Tottenham will have for their mid-season break (Feb 6-15), three fewer after the addition of their FA Cup replay with Southampton.

"Tottenham is the last one to blame for this situation, to be on the 25th of January in a situation like this is not nice."

He was, however, in a more positive mood talking about Giovani lo Celso after confirming that Spurs would be exercising their option to make his loan move from La Liga side Real Betis permanent.

On the Argentina midfielder, he added: "He's making an easy decision for the club to execute the option. Incredible evolution since I arrived. Good learner, good kid and by himself, he made the decision. That's normal, he earned it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS