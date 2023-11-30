Exor says not been approached by funds over possible Juventus sale

Chairman and CEO of Exor and Chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles John Elkann attends an investors day held by the holding group of Italy's Agnelli family in Turin, Italy November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/ File photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
36 sec ago

TURIN, Italy - Exor, the investment company controlled by Italy's Agnelli family, has not received any approach from funds over a possible sale of Serie A soccer club Juventus, its Chief Executive John Elkann said on Thursday.

Asked by reporters whether any funds, Arab or American, had approached Exor, which controls the soccer club, over a possible transaction Elkann replied: "no".

"Nor have we approached funds, it's not a scenario we're interested in," Elkann said at a news conference before Exor's investor day. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top