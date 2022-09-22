Exiled Russia omitted from Euro 2024 qualifying draw

PARIS - Russia will not take part in the draw for qualifying for the European Championship in 2024, Uefa and the country's football federation confirmed on Tuesday.

The Russian national team and Russian clubs were banned from international competitions earlier in 2022 by European football's governing body Uefa following the invasion of Ukraine.

"All Russian teams are currently suspended following the decision of the Uefa Executive Committee of 28 February 2022, which has further been confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on 15 July 2022," Uefa said. "Russia is therefore not included in the Uefa European Football Championship 2022-24 qualifying draw."

Russia saw an appeal against the ban rejected by CAS in July.

"The Union is currently awaiting for the full text of the CAS decision, following the study of which a decision will be made on further steps," the Russian Football Union said.

Russia were also banned from the upcoming World Cup in Qatar by world football body Fifa.

The team had originally qualified for the European qualifying play-offs.

The Russian women's side were also kicked out of this year's Euro in England, with their place taken by Portugal.

The 2024 European Championship will be hosted by Germany, with the qualifying draw set for Oct 9 in Frankfurt.

Germany's interior minister has also asked for Belarus to be banned from the tournament due to the country's backing of Russia.

Separately, Poland captain Robert Lewandowski has pledged to wear Ukrainian colours on his sleeve at the World Cup to show solidarity with the war-torn country after getting a special blue and yellow armband from Andriy Shevchenko.

The Barcelona striker met former Ukraine captain and coach Shevchenko at Warsaw's national stadium to collect the armband which he will wear in Qatar to symbolically represent Ukraine, who failed to qualify for the tournament.

"I am going to wear Ukraine's colours at the Qatar World Cup," Lewandowski said.

"I'll wear Shevchenko's armband at the World Cup in November as a reminder that the people of Ukraine are not alone and remain in our thoughts.

"Being here with Andriy means a lot to me."

Former Chelsea and AC Milan striker Shevchenko, who played for Ukraine 111 times scoring 48 goals and represented Dynamo Kyiv before playing abroad, has been raising funds to rebuild his country following the invasion.

"I want to thank Lewandowski for this act of solidarity and for all his work on behalf of my country," he said.

AFP, REUTERS