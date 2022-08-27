Excited Casemiro 'like a 20-year-old' ahead of his debut

LONDON • Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to stick to the same starting line-up that impressed in their morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Liverpool on Monday, but Casemiro is pushing for his first start today.

The Brazilian midfielder was signed for £60 million (S$99 million) from Real Madrid, also on Monday, and he cannot wait to make his debut.

"I'm looking like a 20-year-old boy, wanting so badly to play for Manchester," the 30-year-old said on ESPN Brazil.

"My work will not change. Just changing clubs, after so much time at Real, makes my stomach flutter.

"The feeling of being in a big club and being able to play in a big league like the Premier League is very good and very important.

"My style of play, everyone knows, I don't have to repeat it over and over again...

"Everyone knows my quality. Everyone knows my great success for being here, everyone knows me, I'm here to help."

Ahead of today's Premier League trip to Southampton, ten Hag confirmed yesterday that Casemiro would be in contention to play at St Mary's Stadium.

"(He) is fit. He did all of the training sessions. He trained first individually and in the last days, he trained with the team," the 52-year-old Dutchman said.

Much of the negativity surrounding the team after losing their first two games of the season has been lifted with Casemiro's signing and their solid win against Liverpool, and ten Hag urged his players not to let their momentum fizzle out.

"The spirit was already good but now it's even better," he said. "But it's only one game, so we have to build further, we have to develop and everyone is aware of that.

"We need to have a high standard. It's a demand to the group. Now they see what the reward is, so we have to match the runs in and out of possession. We need runs and movement if you want to dictate a game."

United have been heavily linked by the British media with a move for Ajax Amsterdam winger Antony before the transfer window closes on Sept 1.

The Brazilian has reportedly put in a transfer request to force his exit from the Dutch champions and according to Manchester Evening News, United are preparing a €100 million (S$140 million) deal for the 22-year-old.

While ten Hag did not directly discuss Antony, it is understood the former Ajax boss wants a reunion.

"We need players but we need the right players," he added. "The whole transfer window, we are happy with what we did until now, but the bar has to be high."

Aside from Casemiro, United have also brought in Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen. Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial will miss the trip to Southampton, whose boss Ralph Hasenhuttl can already see that ten Hag is trying to build "a clear identity" at Old Trafford.

The Austrian said: "It is not surprising that it doesn't work immediately and everything isn't perfect... (but) they showed that in the last game and they showed they're a strong team."

REUTERS

SOUTHAMPTON V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch221, 7.20pm