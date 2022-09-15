'Excited' Antony has Sheriff in his sights

LONDON - Brazilian winger Antony has said that he feels proud every time he wears a Manchester United shirt and he is looking forward to donning it again when the Red Devils face Sheriff Tiraspol in Moldova on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, £82 million (S$133.3 million) summer signing had a perfect start to his United career earlier in September, scoring on his debut in a 3-1 Premier League victory over Arsenal.

He also played last week in a 1-0 home defeat by Real Sociedad and could feature against Moldovan champions Sheriff in their second Europa League match.

"I always look forward to playing in a United shirt," he said on the club's official website. "It's always a reason to get excited. Unfortunately, we lost the last home game, we now need to focus 100 per cent on the away game and bring the three points home and honour this important badge."

Fellow new recruit Casemiro is also raring to go ahead of the Group E clash despite a less-than-ideal start to his career at Old Trafford following his move from Spanish champions Real Madrid.

The Brazilian midfielder, 30, was signed for an initial £60 million. It was the second-largest fee paid in the summer behind Antony, who joined from United manager Erik ten Hag's former club Ajax Amsterdam.

While Antony had hit the ground running, Casemiro was limited to appearances off the bench as he lacked match fitness and familiarity with ten Hag's system. His first start came in the loss to Sociedad.

When asked how he is finding life in England, Casemiro said: "It's great, I feel comfortable. I'm really happy with my teammates, they're always helping me.

"The coaching team always explain things clearly to me, I'm doing really well and am very happy."

The five-time Champions League winner's experience in Europe will be an advantage for a team who are still getting to grips with ten Hag's style of fast-paced, possession football.

United will be wary of a team who, despite being massive underdogs, beat Real at the Bernabeu in the Champions League last season.

Ten Hag will not have the services of the injured Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Martial and Rashford will be big misses in attack, but ten Hag will be buoyed by United scoring in their last 15 European away games.

Sheriff are top of the group following their 3-0 win over Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia last week.

They are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions and have kept seven clean sheets.

"It is a great motivation to play against a team like Manchester United. Last year, we beat Real Madrid," coach Stjepan Tomas said on website United In Focus.

"I think we have the experience (to beat them)."

SHERIFF V MAN UNITED

Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 12.40am