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Boris Kopitovic celebrating after scoring for BG Tampines Rovers against Tanjong Pagar United in a 5-0 Singapore Premier League win on Nov 22, 2024. After two seasons with Indonesian side Bali United, the Montenegrin has returned to Singapore to join the Jaguars on July 1.

SINGAPORE – Tanjong Pagar United moved to beef up their squad with the signing of former BG Tampines Rovers goal machine Boris Kopitovic, as the Singapore Premier League (SPL) side embark on a new era under fresh management.

In a social media post announcing the news on July 1, the Jaguars said: “With his experience, quality, and goalscoring instinct, Boris arrives to strengthen our squad and help raise the standards of this club.”

The Montenegrin, making a return to Singapore after two seasons in Indonesia, is aiming to be a leader, both on and off the pitch, and lift the Jaguars, who finished bottom of the league in the last two campaigns.

“I lived in Singapore for five years and for me it is the best city in the world.

“When I received the offer and heard about the new project from the new chairman (Rajesh Nair), I completely identified with his goals and ambitions, so we immediately agreed,” said Kopitovic, 31.

“I am a professional and I have to give my best in every match and score goals, that is what the fans expect.

“I think that with my experience, goals and mentality I can help the club, the coach and the younger players a lot – to be their leader both on and off the pitch.”

Kopitovic scored 110 goals and notched 41 assists in 138 appearances from 2020 to 2024 with the Stags.

He won the Community Shield in 2020, and claimed the Golden Boot in 2022 with 35 goals, earning him a place in the SPL Team of the Year that season.

In January 2025, he signed for Indonesia’s Super League side Bali United where he scored 14 goals in 47 appearances.

His arrival is the latest in a slew of changes at Tanjong Pagar, which came into effect on July 1 when Raymond Tang, the club’s chairman since 2019, stepped down along with the rest of his management committee.

The new management will be headed by local entrepreneur Rajesh and a committee that includes former Singapore national midfielder Goh Tat Chuan.

Rajesh previously told The Straits Times that they were “looking at some very exciting people”, including “national team-calibre players”.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the table, SPL champions Lion City Sailors announced the arrival of winger Farhan Zulkifli from Hougang United on a two-year deal on July 1, after the departure of Brazilian marquee striker Anderson Lopes five days earlier.

In a media statement, Singapore international Farhan said: “I’m really grateful to Hougang United for giving me the platform to grow as a player and as a person.

“Now I’m ready for the next challenge, and joining the Sailors gives me the best opportunity to continue developing myself.

“I want to learn from some top players here, push myself to the highest level, and most importantly play an important role in a team that is challenging for every trophy.”

Farhan Zulkifli, an exciting 23-year-old who has 11 caps for the Singapore national team, has signed for Singapore Premier League champions Lion City Sailors on a two-year deal from Hougang United. PHOTO: LION CITY SAILORS

Sailors director of football Luka Lalic said: “Farhan is undoubtedly one of the top talents... His speed and directness will give us an edge in the wide areas, and we believe he has the hunger and mentality to develop even further in our environment.

“He will bring plenty of excitement with his style of play, and we are confident he will become an even better player for both our team and the Singapore national team.”

The 23-year-old, with 11 caps, was named in the 24-man squad for the Lions training camp which involves three friendly matches in Japan ahead of the Asean Championship from July 24 to Aug 26.

During his stint with the Cheetahs, he scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists in 113 appearances, and helped Hougang win the Singapore Cup in 2022.

His performances in the 2025-26 campaign also earned him a nomination for the SPL Young Player of the Year award – which was won by FC Jurong’s captain Shingo Nakano.

Jurong, formerly known as Albirex Niigata, have also had multiple changes, with Jaswinder Singh taking over from coach Keiji Shigetomi, who is now their technical director.

They have signed Singapore international Christopher van Huizen from the Sailors, after Nakano left to join Austrian Bundesliga side SCR Altach.