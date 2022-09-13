Ex-Spurs protege finally gets his chance to shine

LONDON -Once hailed as the future of Tottenham Hotspur, Marcus Edwards will have the chance to show why he was touted as the "next Lionel Messi" when the Sporting Lisbon forward faces his old club in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old burst onto the Champions League stage with a dazzling display in Sporting's 3-0 opening Group D win against Eintracht Frankfurt, who won last season's Europa League, last week.

The English winger marked his maiden start in Europe's elite football competition with a goal and an assist to remind Spurs of the talent that briefly made him their brightest young star.

Edwards' career has taken a long and winding road since his teenage years, going out twice on loan to Norwich City and Eredivisie side Excelsior, before moving permanently to Vitoria Guimaraes.

Born in the north London suburb of Enfield, he dreamt of playing for Spurs, who were just a few miles down the road from his home.

He joined the club's youth academy and made his debut as a substitute in a League Cup tie against Gillingham in 2016.

His quick feet and skill impressed then-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino so much that the Argentinian compared the teenager with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.

"His qualities, it's only looks, his body and the way that he plays, remember a little bit from the beginning of Messi," Pochettino said.

Yet Edwards, hampered by a serious ankle injury that resulted in surgery, struggled to live up to the hyperbole and he eventually left Spurs in 2019 without making a single Premier League appearance.

"Obviously, I wanted to play for Tottenham more times than I did because that's my childhood club, but I don't dwell on it. I just move on," he added.

He has since settled in Portugal and after 21/2 seasons with Vitoria, he moved to Sporting in January in a transfer worth over €7.5 million (S$10.6 million). Edwards is now relishing the chance to take on Spurs when Antonio Conte's side, who are unbeaten this season, visit Lisbon for Tuesday's clash.

Portugal is his home now, but Edwards admits his home town still has an advantage over Lisbon.

"I love London too much. My takeaway foods, like Nandos!" he said.

AFP

SPORTING V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 12.40am