Ex-prosecutor to probe claims of coaches' abuse

LOS ANGELES • The United States Soccer Federation is calling on a former federal prosecutor to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and abusive behaviour roiling the top pro women's football league in the country.

"US Soccer has retained Sally Q Yates of King & Spalding to lead an independent investigation into allegations of abusive behaviour and sexual misconduct in women's professional soccer," the national governing body said in a statement on Sunday.

The federation described Yates, a former US prosecutor and deputy attorney-general as someone with "extensive experience conducting complex and highly sensitive investigations" who specialises in internal and independent investigations for public and private organisations.

The announcement comes two days after Lisa Baird, under fire for her handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a head coach, resigned as commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL).

Her departure came hours after she confirmed the league would call off last weekend's matches.

Last Thursday, the North Carolina Courage fired head coach Paul Riley for what the team called "very serious allegations of misconduct".

His dismissal came after The Athletic detailed wide-ranging sexual misconduct by the 58-year-old Englishman spanning multiple teams and leagues since 2010.

Riley was the second NWSL coach to be dismissed in a week after the league terminated Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke's contract following an investigation into allegations of verbal and emotional abuse.

US internationals Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe were among the players who have criticised the league's handling of the allegations.

US Soccer said Yates' investigation would begin immediately and "she will be given full autonomy, access and the necessary resources to follow the facts and evidence wherever they may lead".

According to The Athletic, then NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Meleana "Mana" Shim had made allegations of inappropriate behaviour against Riley, including "sexual coercion".

Morgan, who played under Riley when the alleged incidents occurred, confirmed she had tried to help Farrelly and Shim file a report with the league.

"The league was informed of these allegations multiple times and refused multiple times to investigate," Morgan said.

In a statement to The Athletic, Riley denied wrongdoing, describing the allegations as "completely untrue". "I have never had sex with, or made sexual advances towards these players," he said.

However, the National Women's Soccer League Players Association said on Twitter "systemic abuse" was "plaguing the NWSL".

