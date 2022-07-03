Ex-players return to haunt Balestier

Balestier Khalsa's former players Sime Zuzul, Hazzuwan Halim and Zaiful Nizam returned to their old stomping ground Toa Payoh Stadium to help Geylang International win 2-0 yesterday.

This meant the Eagles' revival continues with a second win in a row - the first time this season they have managed to win back-to-back games - as they leapfrogged the Tigers on goal difference into sixth position in the eight-team Singapore Premier League (SPL) table.

Both teams have 13 points from 14 games. Fifth-placed Hougang United are also level with them on points, but are ahead on goals scored and have two games in hand.

Geylang coach Noor Ali said: "It is good to see us getting results that match our performances now.

"The pitch condition doesn't allow us to play on the ground as we want, so for a start we aimed to cut off service to Balestier's Japanese attackers, and hit on the counter-attack. I'm proud of how our boys executed our game plan.

"They have shown great character and attitude throughout, working hard regardless of the result. I hope the wins build our confidence and it's our turn to get lucky now.

"There is still a lot of football to be played, and we want to finish in the top half."

It was a war of attrition in the first half as Balestier and Geylang cancelled out each other with similar direct approaches.

In the second half, Madhu Mohana handled Takahiro Tezuka's free kick inside the penalty area and Zuzul, who scored 30 goals in 42 games for Balestier from 2019 to last year, scored from the spot three minutes after the restart for his sixth of the season.

Geylang goalkeeper Zaiful, who played more than 200 games for Balestier from 2013 to last year before he was fired for refusing to play against Young Lions, then produced several good stops to deny Shuhei Hoshino.

It was left to Hazzuwan, who spent seven seasons at Toa Payoh and was named 2014 Young Player of the Year with Balestier, to cap an evening of misery for his former club as he latched on to a delightful through-ball by Umar Akhbar to fire past Hairul in the 77th minute.

The 28-year-old said: "I'm happy to see old friends but work is work, and the important thing for me is that Geylang get the three points.

"We have the quality in our team, and even when we went 11 games without a win, we played well and results didn't go our way.

We remained patient, and hopefully we can build on these two wins."

ANALYSIS

On their day, Geylang are capable of playing good combination football, although that did not always translate into wins. Yesterday, they set out to win on a bumpy pitch and got the job done.

Without being able to marry both just yet, Noor now has to think if he prefers effective football to beautiful football to help the Eagles move higher up the table.

Balestier need to be more aggressive and clinical if they are to avoid finishing in the bottom two again.