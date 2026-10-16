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Ex-Man United winger Antony says home burgled during Betis match

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Antony (left) said the impact on his family’s sense of security was more upsetting than the loss of possessions.

Antony (left) said the impact on his family’s sense of security was more upsetting than the loss of possessions.

PHOTO: REAL BETIS BALOMPIE/FACEBOOK

MADRID – Brazilian international Antony said his home was burgled while he was playing for Real Betis in their 3-2 Champions League win over Porto on Oct 14.

“A night that had everything to be brilliant ended in anger and frustration. My home was burgled,” the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram on Oct 15, calling it a “very sad and infuriating situation”.

The winger – whose full name is Antony Matheus dos Santos, but goes by Antony – who started the match at Seville’s La Cartuja stadium said the impact on his family’s sense of security was more upsetting than the loss of possessions.

“What angers me most is not just the material loss, but also the feeling of insecurity inside the place where we should feel most protected,” he wrote.

“There is no material possession in the world more valuable than my family’s life and well-being.”

Antony, who grew up in poverty in a favela on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, joined Betis from Manchester United in 2025.

Footballers in Spain have previously been targeted by burglars while playing matches.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema’s home was burgled during games in 2019 and 2022.

Burglars attempted to break into the Barcelona-area home of Spain and Barca forward Lamine Yamal in July shortly after he played in the country’s World Cup semi-final win over France.

Europol said in 2019 that a suspected gang had monitored footballers’ activities to identify opportunities to burgle their homes. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.