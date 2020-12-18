Ex-Lions skipper Nazri, 49, recovering from 'mild stroke'

Former Lions captain Nazri Nasir suffered a mild stroke on Wednesday, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said in a statement yesterday.

An FAS spokesman said: "Young Lions head coach Nazri Nasir was admitted to hospital yesterday for a medical procedure and subsequently suffered a mild stroke.

"He is currently recuperating under the care of his doctors. We request that his and his family's privacy be respected during this time.

"Everyone at FAS would like to send their best wishes for a speedy recovery to coach Nazri."

Nazri skippered the national football team from 1998 to 2003 and retired in 2008.

The former midfielder took the reins of the Young Lions team who compete in the Singapore Premier League (SPL) at the start of the year and guided them to a seventh-placed finish.

He is understood to be in line to take charge of the national Under-22 team at next year's SEA Games in Vietnam. The 49-year-old is also assistant to national coach Tatsuma Yoshida, and had a brief stint as caretaker coach of the Lions in March last year.

He was a member of the Singapore side who won the M-League and Malaysia Cup double in 1994.

He also captained the Lions side who won the 1998 Asean Football Federation Championship - then known as the Tiger Cup - Singapore's first international honour.

The local football fraternity rallied behind Nazri on social media.

SPL club Lion City Sailors wished him a speedy recovery, and said: "Nazri Nasir is a fierce competitor who has inspired several battling performances in his Young Lions this last season, and the Lion City Sailors look forward to more tough battles against Nazri and his boys in the future."

Former Malaysia Cup teammate Abbas Saad said: "Praying for your recovery soon and back to what you love most."