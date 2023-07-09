Ex-Lion Khairul Amri pays it forward by co-organising Africa charity trip

SINGAPORE – As a young, aspiring footballer, Khairul Amri could not afford a pair of boots. His then-national under-16 coach, R. Suria Murthi, gave him money to buy one.

Two decades later, having made over 130 appearances for the national team, winning three Asean Football Federation Championships along the way, the man known for his striking prowess turned provider as he donated a pair of boots to the top scorer of a charity football tournament held in the village of Chipata Compound, Zambia.

The 38-year-old said: “I saw some of them not wearing proper shoes... I felt that way before, so I wanted to share the joy of receiving a new pair of boots for them to kickstart their dreams.”

Amri was in Zambia in late June with Farehan Hussein, a former national team manager, who was making his second foray to Africa for a charity trip to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha.

After successfully organising a charity football tournament in Uganda in 2022, Farehan realised that many children could not participate because they were too young. Upon returning to Singapore, he shared ideas about conducting a football clinic for kids with Amri, whom he first got to know while he was team manager of the now-defunct LionsXII.

Farehan said: “Amri shared with me that every time they travel to different parts of the world to compete, they never really get the time to sit down and engage the community. Before this chance, he didn’t know what to expect when he first stepped into Africa.”

Farehan’s contacts led him to former Zambian cricket player Saidi Malama, who also happened to be a village head.

Over six days in Zambia, Farehan and Amri conducted an Islamic animal sacrifice ritual and organised a football tournament and clinic. They also held a community event, attended by over 1,000 villagers, with the duo renting carnival rides for the kids.

In addition, they donated 20 footballs and over 400 customised jerseys to children from mosques and orphanages. The total cost of the charity trip was $20,000.