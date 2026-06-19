Ex-Dutch star Rafael van der Vaart apologises for broadcast remark that Japan players ‘look alike’

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Rafael van der Vaart (centre), now a pundit, was working for NOS TV in the Netherlands when the Dutch drew 2-2 in their first match of the World Cup on June 15.

Former Netherlands star Rafael van der Vaart on June 18 apologised for a discriminatory remark he made after the team’s 2-2 draw against Japan at the World Cup.

The 43-year-old, now a pundit, was working for NOS TV in the Netherlands when the Dutch drew 2-2 in their first match of the World Cup on June 15.

In analysis of Daichi Kamada’s late equaliser for Japan from a corner kick, Van der Vaart said defender Micky Van de Ven “loses (Kamada) completely”, and later added: “They do all look alike of course, perhaps he thought that”.

The remark led to an awkward silence in the studio, reported The Athletic, before he added: “That’s a joke of course. I’m scared to say anything at all.”

The Athletic said that Van der Vaart, in a statement issued through his management team, said his intention was “never to insult, hurt, or discriminate against anyone”.

He added how he opposed racism in any form and had “respect for people of every origin and background”.

Van der Vaart said he understood why some found his words hurtful and “sincerely regret that”.

“If I have upset people because of this, I offer my apologies. That was never my intention,” he added.

Van der Vaart played 104 times for the Netherlands from 2001 to 2013, and represented his country at the 2006 and 2010 World Cups. Netherlands reached the final in 2010, where they lost 1-0 to Spain.