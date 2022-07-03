Ex-Dutch player says she was raped by official

THE HAGUE • Former Netherlands international Vera Pauw said on Friday she was sexually abused by three men employed within Dutch football when she was a player, and has recently reported the case to the police after getting no support from the Dutch FA (KNVB).

The 59-year-old, who is now the Ireland national women's team coach, played for the Netherlands from 1984-1998.

"For 35 years I have kept a secret from the world, from my family, from my teammates," Pauw posted on Twitter.

"Even those closest to me have not known of the rape I endured at the hands of a prominent football official when I was a young player.

"Later two sexual assaults by two other men were added to this record."

All three men were employed within Dutch football at the time of the incidents, Pauw said.

She added that only those she trusted have known of the "systematic sexual abuse, abuse of power, bullying, intimidation, isolation and framing" she was exposed to as a player and coach in Dutch football.

"For the past number of years I have tried to have my case heard in a fair and just manner by the football authorities in the Netherlands but to no avail," Pauw said.

"Some people would rather keep my rape and sexual assaults quiet than offer me the support I need by opening this story to the world. I can no longer share the silence."

She also said she made five reports to the KNVB and has recently reported her rape and sexual assaults to the Dutch police.

The KNVB said in a statement that it was told by Pauw of her experiences last year, and together with her had decided to start an independent probe.

"This investigation has shown that the KNVB should have done a number of things differently," it said, adding that it was "unacceptable that Pauw did not experience a safe working environment".

The organisation admitted that the report showed it had failed to adequately respond to the first signals relating to sexual abuse given by Pauw in 2011.

But, according to the KNVB, Pauw had made it clear during last year's investigation she did not want to follow up on the allegations about sexual abuse.

"We respected that choice. Our intention was to protect Vera," it said.

"But we should have chosen a different path."

It added it would try to implement the recommendations in the report and would try to work out a form of compensation for Pauw.

