Ex-Daegu, Thai U-23 coach to steady Sailors' ship?

A familiar face could soon be in charge of the Lion City Sailors with Brazilian Alexandre Gama, who recently quit South Korea's Daegu, understood to be in the running to replace Kim Do-hoon as coach.

Kim left the Singapore Premier League (SPL) leaders yesterday week, a day after he was handed a three-match suspension and $2,000 fine for violent conduct in an SPL game on July 24.

The Sailors' academy technical director Luka Lalic is leading the first team in the interim. He won his first game, thumping the Young Lions 10-1 last Saturday.

On the permanent replacement for Kim, Sailors sporting director Badri Ghent told The Straits Times yesterday the club would make a "clear and considered" decision, adding: "While our search continues, we will keep our focus on our football and the SPL to ensure we earn the right to again test ourselves against the best in Asia."

Gama, 54, led Daegu in two Asian Football Confederation Champions League group-stage matches against the Sailors in April.

Daegu lost the first 3-0 but won the second 2-1.

Gama said the Sailors project was "very interesting" and added: "I really like Singapore and I know that the (Sailors) are investing a lot in Singapore football and its structure, so I think it would be very interesting to work there.. but (there is) nothing concrete."

The K League 1 side topped the group while the Sailors finished third with seven points, the best performance by a Singaporean side in the competition. Daegu lost 2-1 to South Korean rivals Jeonbuk Hyundai in the last 16 yesterday.

Their domestic performances this season, however, have been underwhelming, and Gama stepped down on Sunday with the club ninth in the 12-team table.

Gama has experience in this region. He coached top Thailand sides Buriram United, Chiangrai United and Muangthong United, as well as the Thai national Under-23 team, from 2014 till last year. During his time in Thailand, Gama won two league titles, three FA Cups and two League Cups. He was also named Coach of the Year in 2015.

Kim, who won the 2017 Korean FA Cup and 2020 AFC Champions League with Ulsan Hyundai, was appointed in June last year and steered the Sailors to the SPL title last season.