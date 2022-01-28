Ex-Bremen coach gets ban over fake jab cert

BERLIN • Former Werder Bremen coach Markus Anfang has been banned from football for one year and fined €20,000 (S$30,300) after admitting to using a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old initially denied the charges and quit his job at the second-tier club in November after an investigation was launched by German authorities into the matter. Anfang's assistant at Bremen, Florian Junge, was also banned for 10 months and fined €3,000 for similarly using a fake Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

A DFB statement said that the pair, who have since confessed, had obtained fake vaccination cards last summer, which incorrectly identified them as "twice vaccinated against the coronavirus".

This also allowed them to circumvent regular testing for those working in the top two tiers of German football.

In addition, they both presented their forged vaccination cards to health authorities in the city of Bremen in order to dodge quarantine as contact cases after defender Marco Friedl had tested positive.

"Through their actions, Markus Anfang and Florian Junge have violated their role model positions as coaches to a considerable extent," DFB sports court chairman Hans E. Lorenz said.

The body added that the pair's confessions have resulted in their bans being partly on probation, allowing them to resume coaching in the 2022-23 season.

Four-time Bundesliga champions Bremen, one of Germany's best known teams, were relegated from the top flight last season for only the second time in their history.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS