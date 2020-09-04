Ex-boss takes Ferrari's management to task

MONZA (Italy) • Former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo has blamed the Italian team's management for their own poor form and the bungled departure of four-time champion Sebastian Vettel, who is set to leave the team at the end of this season.

Ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix, in which the team are expected to find it hard to avoid another uncompetitive weekend, the Italian said the German driver carried no blame for his and the team's struggles.

He added that Ferrari were not prepared for the sport's move to hybrid turbo engines in 2014.

The man who organised Italy's hosting of the 1990 World Cup and led Ferrari through the glory years of success with Michael Schumacher told broadcaster RTL that Vettel had lacked support in his six years with the Scuderia.

He said: "He has never caused any problems and always works from the team point of view. And he has won many races that other drivers would not have won.

"I am therefore not happy with the way Vettel has been treated. The timing was not right and the way it was done was certainly not right."

Referencing his earlier days as team manager under Enzo Ferrari, di Montezemolo said: "Those drivers need an environment where they feel at home and supported.

"That was the case with Michael when Jean Todt was at the helm and I did it with Niki Lauda."

Separately, Claire Williams, Formula One's only female team boss, will step down after the Italian race, Williams announced yesterday.

The Briton effectively ran the team despite being officially the deputy to her 78-year-old father Frank, who no longer attends races and is also leaving following the sale to Dorilton Capital last month.

Williams, who have not won a race since 2012 and are currently last in the standings without a point, will keep their name going into next season, but the family's departure marks the end of an era after 43 years and 739 grands prix.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS