Evolving from 4-3-3 scores new Dutch star

AMSTERDAM • Coming into Euro 2020, Netherlands coach Frank de Boer decided to move away from the cherished 4-3-3 tactic championed by past Dutch Total Football sides to 3-5-2.

It was a move that continues to spark fierce debate in the football-mad country but it has also helped to create a new star in orange.

Denzel Dumfries has caught the eye, scoring in both of the Netherlands' wins, while laying on two goals and earning a penalty, as the Dutch secured qualification for the last 16 with a game to spare in Group C.

Part of the new generation of Dutch players to be promoted after their failure to reach Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, the PSV Eindhoven right-back had not scored for his country in 19 caps before the European Championship, but his form has now seen him linked to Everton and Napoli.

The last player to score in his first two Euro games for the Oranje was Ruud van Nistelrooy, now a member of de Boer's backroom staff, so the 25-year-old is in rarefied company, but his teammates and pundits are tipping him to improve even further.

"Denzel is wonderful. He is really fit, he is fast, he runs a lot and he is also a good football player. I'm not surprised he is doing so well," said captain Georginio Wijnaldum.

"With the 3-5-2, he has more freedom to get forward and he is just using his quality."

Former Chelsea and Netherlands defender Mario Melchiot told the BBC that "what we are seeing from him now is not a surprise".

Dumfries will likely keep his spot in the first team today as de Boer confirmed ahead of their final group match with already eliminated North Macedonia that he would not be making wholesale changes to his team, with just two players to be rested.

On first-choice forward Memphis Depay signing with Barcelona on Saturday, de Boer said: "I think it's a relief for him too. It can sit subconsciously in your head... this could just be the extra push he needs to excel."

