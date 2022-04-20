Every game a final until the end, says Guardiola

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola yesterday said that every game was like a final, as the Premier League leaders look to hold off challengers Liverpool in the deciding stretch of the season and claim a second straight title and their fourth in five years.

City have a one-point advantage at the top heading into the last seven games of the campaign, but the Reds are on a roll and are the only English club in the running for an unprecedented quadruple.

At his pre-match press conference ahead of today's home game against Brighton & Hove Albion, Guardiola said: "The challenge is the same as the last two weeks, the same, one point ahead. Every game a final, challenge and fight until the end.

"Knowing the situation we have right now for the problems we had for many parts of the season makes me so satisfied.

"Analyse, remember what we are as a team and go forward."

Liverpool can provisionally overtake City for a day - they hosted Manchester United yesterday - but Guardiola said their focus was only on Brighton.

"We watch it as a fan. I watch at home, I want to know the result, would love United to get points but it won't change if we don't do our jobs in the next games. We can learn something (from) both teams," added the Catalan.

Kyle Walker will miss the clash with Brighton after picking up an injury against Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final last week, but defender Ruben Dias could play after a long layoff.

City take on a Seagulls side who are 10th in the table but have impressed after back-to-back wins at Arsenal and Tottenham, and Guardiola is wary of their threat.

"They don't need to win at Arsenal and Spurs to know they are a good side. I have a lot of admiration for them, how they play, their results. A good test for us," he said.

Guardiola also dismissed rumours that City are closing in on the blockbuster signing of Borussia Dortmund's star striker Erling Haaland in the summer.

The Norway international has a €75 million (S$110 million) release clause and the Daily Mail yesterday said City had agreed on a £500,000-a-week (S$889,000) contract with the prolific 20-year-old, which would make him the highest-paid player in the EPL.

Asked about Haaland, Guardiola said: "No answer to your question. I have another concern in my head to think what will happen in this club next season."

REUTERS

