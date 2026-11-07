Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Everton’s Dewsbury-Hall does his talking on the pitch after England omission

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall helped Everton to a 3-1 comeback victory over Coventry City in the Premier League on Nov 6.

LIVERPOOL - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall responded to being left out of England’s squad by helping his club Everton to a 3-1 comeback victory over Coventry City in the Premier League on Nov 6.

Dewsbury-Hall was not named in the squad for November’s Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain, with England boss Thomas Tuchel saying that the Everton midfielder had been close to making the cut.

A few hours after the squad was announced, Dewsbury-Hall scored to round off Everton’s win and add to teammate Thierno Barry’s two goals.

“It was a disappointing morning, I’m not going to lie. It’s a massive dream of mine to play for my country. I know I was close,” the 28-year-old told Sky Sports after the home win.

“(I’m) sad, yeah, but really proud of myself and the way I have reacted. All I can keep doing is putting in good performances and hopefully one day I get the nod, because I’m never going to give up.

“I’ve got the mentality. I’ll keep pushing and pushing and see what happens.”

England, second in Nations League Group C, host Croatia at Wembley on Nov 12 before travelling to Madrid to face Spain three days later.

Meanwhile, Coventry City manager Frank Lampard said a hair pull on Caleb Yirenkyi warranted a penalty as he questioned three refereeing decisions in the defeat at Everton.

The hosts recovered after Yann Gboho had put Coventry ahead early in the second half.

Lampard was left frustrated as he felt Coventry should have been awarded a first-half penalty when James Tarkowski pulled Yirenkyi’s hair while challenging for the ball, but referee Stuart Attwell rejected their appeals.

Coventry City manager Frank Lampard (right) and Everton manager David Moyes at the match between both clubs on Nov 6. PHOTO: REUTERS

The rules on hair-pulling have been relaxed this season, with officials also considering intent and the degree of force when deciding whether an offence has been committed.

“They’re saying it’s not enough of a pull and I think it’s a hard area to be in. What is a hair pull? You’ve decided it is but it’s not enough,” Lampard told reporters.

“I think the rules are fine. It’s not a red card. I kind of get that because I think in a game of football there’s a lot of stuff happens that’s not absolutely dramatic.

“If the rule remains that it’s a foul, so I felt it was a foul.”

Lampard also said he thought Vitalii Mykolenko had fouled Taiwo Awoniyi near the edge of the penalty area and that Barry had handled the ball before scoring his second goal. Video assistant referee (VAR) Timothy Wood ruled there had been no handball offence.

“The Barry one is handball. I’ve heard they are saying it didn’t touch his hand but I’ve seen an angle where he has flicked it in with the final touch. VAR is there for that,” Lampard said.

Everton manager David Moyes, whose side climbed to fifth while Coventry remained 16th, rejected the handball claim but also criticised the hair-pulling rule.

“It certainly doesn’t hit his hand,” Moyes said. “The hair-pull rule has changed, so it would be a booking if it was, but I still think it’s ridiculous that rule is in the game.” REUTERS