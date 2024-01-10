Everton win appeal to overturn Calvert-Lewin red card

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Crystal Palace v Everton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - January 4, 2024 Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin reacts after being shown a red card after a VAR review REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo
Everton have won an appeal to overturn a red card shown to Dominic Calvert-Lewin during their 0-0 FA Cup draw with Crystal Palace, the FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be available for Everton’s next three games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," the soccer body said.

Calbert-Lewin was sent off for serious foul play in last Thursday's game.

The striker had challenged Nathaniel Clyne outside the box and although it appeared to be a studs-up challenge, the Everton player came away with the ball with no foul given before VAR intervened.

Referee Chris Kavanagh then watched the replay and brandished the red card as Everton were reduced to 10 men in the 79th minute.

Everton boss Sean Dyche said after the game that he was still a fan of VAR but that it was beginning to test his patience. REUTERS

